12/11/2021 at 18:22 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Arsenal beat Southampton (3-0) in a game that controlled the ninety minutes. Those of Arteta they returned to the path of victory after two consecutive days losing. The ‘Gunners’ remain intractable at the Emirates: they have not lost in the Premier League since matchday 2, in which Chelsea won 0-2.

ARS

SOU

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel (Holding, 71 ‘), Tierney; Saka, Partey, Xhaka (Lokonga (81 ‘), Martinelli; Odegaard, Lacazette (Pépé, 85’).

Southampton

Gentleman; Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Tella; Broja (Lyanco, 71 ‘), Armstrong (Elyounoussi, 43’).

Goals

1-0 M.21 Lacazette. 2-0 M.27 Odegaard. 3-0 M.63 Gabriel.

Referee

Jarred Gillett. TA: Gabriel (3 ‘), Saka (18’)

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League, played at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal started the game with a clear objective and took control of the game in the first minutes. The ‘saints’ withstood the initial pressure of the ‘gunners’, but the first goal of the game came before halfway through the first half. Alexander Lacazette opened the can after a spectacular move that started at the feet of Ramsdale. Emirates pushed their team after the first goal to get the second as soon as possible and it was not long in coming. Martin Odegaard He increased the distance on the scoreboard by scoring with a header. With this goal, the Norwegian linked three rounds scoring.

Injury to Adam armstrong before the break forced Hasenhüttl to enter Elyounussi. Both teams went to the changing rooms with the 2-0 in the light.

The script of the meeting was maintained in the recess, but Arsenal, with the game faced, did not increase the pace. Southampton claimed a penalty in the first minutes, but the referee did not hesitate not to point it out. The ‘gunner’ reaction to the possible maximum penalty came in the following minutes, with a goal from Gabriel, but the referee annulled the goal by reviewing it in the VAR. Own Gabriel he sentenced the game a short time later, after finishing off a corner with his head into the back of the net. The last clear chance of the game was also played by the Brazilian, with a shot to the right post.

Arsenal was just the winner in the game against the ‘Saints’.