Red Bull’s mammoth and global project in the world of football will have to keep waiting to win its first continental title. It will not be in 2021 and, for now, from the hand of Bragantino, its subsidiary in Brazil.

Ath. Paranaense

Santos, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Nicolás Hernández (Zé Ivaldo, 74 ‘), Marcinho, Erick (Canesin, 81’), Leo Cittadini, (Nicolás, 94 ‘) Abner, Terans (Christian, 74’), Nikao and Kaizer (Pedro Rocha, 74 ‘).

Red Bull Bragantino

Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Leo Ortiz, Edimar (Luan Candido, 76 ‘), Jadsom Silva, Praxedes (Alerrando, 81’), Cuello (Gabriel Novaes, 81 ‘), Artur (Leandrinho, 87’), Helinho and Ytalo (Jan Hurtado, 87 ‘).

Referee

Andrés Matonte (Uruguay). TA: Leo Cittadini (37 ‘), Ercik (63’) / Fabricio Bruno (15 ‘), Aderlan (72’).

Incidents

Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo.

The Ath. Paranaense showed why he is a cup specialist and added his second South American Cup title, after winning in 2018. He defeated the debutant Red Bull 1-0 in a final in which he knew how to play his cards better and in which he ended up deciding a goal from Nikao in the first half.

The Bragantino played a more attractive and purposeful football, but ended up imposing the tables of a Furacao, much more seasoned in finals and with a solid defensive system.

THE BRAGANTINO COMMANDED

The Red Bull did not want surprises before a more rolled Furacao and commanded, with authority, from the initial whistle. It was planted in the attack zone with Praxedes as master of ceremonies and handled the ball judiciously. And the plan almost gave him an advantage, with a double chance of the fierce Neck (min 20). The Argentine midfielder tried an Olympic goal, which almost surprised Saints and, immediately afterwards, he took the reject and took out a thread from outside the area that passed near the crosshead.

The Ath. Paranaense, who came out with three centrals, accepted his reactive role trying to fit one against. He waited for his moment. And he knew how to play his cards to perfection, in an action where he gained superiority from his dominance on the wings. Terans hunted a cross center after a clamorous failure of Aderlan and finished with conscience. Cleiton contested & mldr; Nikao he chased the rebound and finished acrobatically with a volley. A great goal.

Young Bragantino felt the blow. He lost self-esteem, but he had the merit of knowing how to compose himself in the final stretch of the first half, increasing the speed in the circulation and activating Ytalo, his goal man. The Furacao he was more of a team in the first 45 minutes, applying his proposal with maturity: consistency and defensive order, direct play relying on the wings and sharpness up front.

THE INEXPUGNABLE FURACAO

What Red Bull did in the second half was a tribute to their convictions. He remained faithful to his positional game and, through associative football, he went looking for a tie. His execution, on a theoretical level, was perfect. He got to have more than 70% of position.

The goal, however, did not come. In the last third, the set of Mauricio Barbieri crashed before the wall of the Furacao very whole and convinced in its containment work.

🏆 #LaGranConquista by @AthleticoPR! For the second time, he is CONMEBOL #Sudamericana champion. pic.twitter.com/J8sqwQ0XD8 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) November 20, 2021

In the last minutes, Bragantino embraced the desperate resource of centering balls, with three forwards, one of them the former Barça B player, Gabriel novaes. The best opportunities came in two heads of Leo Ortiz and of Leandrinho.

In a duel between coaches of the new generation, Alberto Valentim, who landed in Curitiba in September, added his first great title. He still has another opportunity to expand his track record, since in December he will play the final of the Copa do Brasil against At Mineiro.

In addition, in 2022, he will have the option of playing the Recopa Sudamericana against the Libertadores champion, which Palmeiras and Flamengo decide next week on the same stage at the Centenario stadium. For its part, the Brazilian Red Bull franchise will have to continue working along the same lines, to give, in the coming seasons, the definitive leap in quality.