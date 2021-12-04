12/04/2021 at 18:38 CET

‘Der Klassiker’

Bayern has 1 point more than Dortmund. Dortmund arrives with 2 consecutive victories.

Lewandowski top scorer 14 goals. Halaand 10. Muller 10 assists.

Lewandowski makes 350 games for Bayern at Signal Iduna Park, which was his home.

Bayern classified as first in the group in the Champions League will receive the boat in the allianz without public.

Dortmund eliminated champions, will play Europa League.

Halaand 50 goals in 50 bundesliga games.

MINUTE 3: Long pass from Reus to Halaand, but Neuer left the area very attentive to clear.

Minute 5: Goal by Brandt, who controls in the front of the area, cuts Davies and defines by the squad to open the can.