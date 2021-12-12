12/12/2021 at 18:59 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

AZ beat Ajax by the minimum in an agonizing match. Those of Have hag They continue to lead the Erevidise with 36 points, but Feyenoord equals them on points. The first half went to Ajax, but Alkmaar’s men opened the can in the first minutes of the second half. Haller got the tie in the final leg of the match, but Aboukhlal he unbalanced in 84 ‘to certify the visiting victory. The game could end in a draw, but the intervention of the VAR prevented the goal from Schuurs in the last minute of the discount it went up to the scoreboard.

AHA

AZ

Ajax

Pasveer; Timber, Rensch (Schuurs, 58 ‘), Lisandro, Blind; Antony, Edson (Klaassen, 58 ‘), Gravenberch, Tadic; Berghuis (Pereira, 86 ‘), Haller.

AZ Alkmaar

Vindahl; Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Martins Indi, Wijndal; Midtsjo (Reijnders, 77 ‘), Witry (Beukema, 64’), Clasie; De Wit, Pavlidis (Aboukhlal, 64 ‘), Karlsson (Gudmundsson, 87’).

Goals

0-1 M.50 Pavlidis. 1-1 M.73 Haller. 1-2 M.84 Aboukhlal.

Referee

Bas Nijhuis. TA: Lisandro (33 ‘), Gravenberch (92’) / Wijndal (69 ‘)

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Eredivisie, played at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax dominated possession in the first half and AZ waited for their chances on the fast break. The control of the game did not help the Amsterdam team to create dangerous chances, as they did not shoot on goal in the first 45 minutes. The clearest opportunity was for the visitors, who were able to get ahead with a great free-kick shot. Karlsson that Pasveer He stopped with a good stretch. The teams went to the changing rooms with the 0-0 in the light.

AZ came in better in the second half and it didn’t take long to open the can. Pavlidis He took advantage of a rebound in the area and scored down the left squad to overtake the visitors. Ajax reacted to the Greek striker and took over the ball. The circulation of those from Amsterdam made it possible to find gaps to create dangerous occasions. The tying goal came in the 73rd minute, when Haller, top scorer in the Champions League, finished off a good cross from Tadic. The game entered the last quarter of an hour with the score even.

Own Haller missed a great opportunity to unbalance the match and AZ punished the mistake in the minutes after. After a great team move, Aboukhlal defined the right side to overtake those of Pascal Jansen. Ajax tied the discount with a goal from Schuurs, who had entered from the bench, but the VAR canceled it for offside.

Those of Amsterdam did not have time to tie a meeting in which their aim failed: they finished more than 20 times but less than 10 on goal. Those of Have hag they accumulated 7 days without losing.