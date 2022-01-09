01/09/2022 at 23:01 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Inter Milan beat Lazio at home and remains the leader of Serie A. Los de Inzaghi they advanced after the equator of the first half, but Immobile balanced the match to take it to the break with a draw. In the second part, Skriniar scored the winning goal to leave all three points at home. The leadership is not established, since Milan, second in the table, remains at one point. However, the Interista team has one party less than the Rossoneros. Inter will face Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on January 12.

INT

LAZ

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella (Dimarco, 82 ‘), Brozovic, Gagliardini, Perisic (A. Vidal, 82’); Lautaro (Dzeko, 73 ‘), A. Sánchez (Correa, 73’).

Lazio

Strakosha; Hysaj (Lazzari, 81 ‘), Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (L. Leiva, 69 ‘), Basic (L. Alberto, 68’); Anderson (Zaccagni, 60 ‘), Immobile, Pedro.

Goals

1-0 M.30 Bastoni. 1-1 M.35 Immobile. 2-1 M.67 Skriniar.

Referee

Luca Pairetto. TA: A. Vidal (90 ‘) / Luiz Felipe (40’), Basic (54 ‘), Radu (71’), Zaccagni (72 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 21 of Serie A, played at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri team entered the match better and had several dangerous approaches. Those of Inzaghi opened the can after the first quarter of an hour, but the VAR invalidated both Alexis Sanchez offside. Inter continued to dominate Lazio and found their prize. Bastoni He took advantage of a rebound and finished on goal, sneaking the ball through the lower left corner. Sarri’s team reacted to the goal and tied in the subsequent minutes. The scorer was the killer Ciro Immobile, who took advantage of a defensive mistake to balance the contest. The meeting went to rest with a draw to one.

Lazio had a better start than the locals in the break, but those of Inzaghi they improved from the hour of the game and enjoyed the chances that decided the game. Perisic Y Alexis They had two clear chances to unbalance the score, but the defense of the eagles blocked them. The goal came in the 67th minute after a great cross from Bastoni that Skriniar he finished off with his head, crashed into the crossbar and entered. Those of Sarri managed to tie through Immobile, but the ram was in the wrong position and his double was denied.

Finally, Inter took the victory at home and remains the leader of Serie A, with 49 points and one game less than its chaser, Milan.