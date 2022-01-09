01/09/2022

On at 19:00 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Napoli beat Sampdoria by the minimum in a match that they controlled from the start. Despite their superiority, the Parthenaeans only managed to score after a defensive error by the Genoese defense. The set of Spalletti He won again in the league after two days without knowing the victory. The Neapolitans will face Barça on February 17 in the Europa League.

NAP

SAM

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Rrahmani, Ghoulam (Tuanzebe, 80 ‘); Demme (Fabián, 80 ‘), Lobotka, Elmas; Insigne (Politano, 30 ‘), Mertens, Petagna.

Sampdoria

Audero (Falcone, 46 ‘); Ferrari (Yepes, 89 ‘), Dragusin, Chabot, Augello (Murru, 75’); Askildsen, Thorsby, Ekdal (Rincon, 46 ‘), Ciervo (Caputo, 72’); Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

Referee

Say Bello. TA: Chabot (45 + 1 ‘), Murru (91’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 21 of Serie A, played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Neapolitans quickly took control of the game, but Sampdoria remained in a low block and managed to withstand the local attacks. The first clear chance came after the equator of the first half, after a blow from Rrahmani from the edge of the area you stopped Audero with a great stretch. Injury to Lorenzo Insigne, who will leave for Toronto FC at the end of the season, forced Spalletti to enter Politano when the time indicated half an hour of play. Despite the setback, Napoli improved in the game and enjoyed dangerous chances.

Ghoulam warned with a free-kick that went away near the goal and, in the minutes afterwards, Jorge Jesus he opened the scoreboard with a head. However, the referee annulled the goal for offside after consulting it in the VAR. When the game was going to rest, it appeared Andrea Petagna to open the can. The Italian forward took advantage of a bad rebound from the defense with an acrobatic shot and allowed Napoli to go to the changing rooms ahead in the light.

The second half was a reflection of the first and Sampdoria failed to endanger a Naples that was clearly superior. The clearest occasions were few and all monopolized by the locals. Mertens had two very good opportunities to increase the distance on the scoreboard, but his shots went wide. The other great occasion was starred by Politano, who shot wide after a great individual play. Finally, the scoreboard did not move and the Neapolitan team took the victory with the solitary goal of Petagna on the edge of rest.