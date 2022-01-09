01/09/2022

On at 21:01 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Juventus starred in one of the comebacks of the season to beat Roma at the Olimpico. The first half ended with a 1-1 draw, but the Romans managed to score two goals in the break to unbalance the match. The set of Allegri he reacted to the home advantage and scored three goals in ten minutes to overcome the game and take all three points. With this victory, those of Turin add 38 points and are close to Champions positions. Those of Mourinho, meanwhile, accumulate three days without winning and have 32 points.

ROM

JUV

Rome

Patrick; Ibáñez, Cristante, Smalling; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini (Mayoral, 88 ‘), Veretout (C. Pérez, 78’), Mkhitaryan, Viña; Afena-Gyan (Shomurodov, 71 ‘), Abraham

Juventus

Szczesny; Square, de Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Bentancur (Arthur, 64 ‘), McKennie; Dybala (Chiellini, 82 ‘), Kean (Morata, 64’), Chiesa (Kulusevski, 32 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.11 Abraham. 1-1 M.18 Dybala. 2-1 M.48 Mkhitaryan. 3-1 M.53 Pellegrini, a foul. 3-2 M.70 Locatelli. 3-3 M.75 Kulusevski. 3-4 M.77 From Sciglio.

Referee

Davide Massa. TA: Veretout (50 ‘), Ibáñez (55’), Cristante (76 ‘) / Cuadrado (45 + 2’), de Ligt (52 ‘, 81’), Locatelli (65 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 21 of Serie A, played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma.

The set of Mourinho he warned the Piedmontese in the opening minutes by means of Tammy Abraham, who connected with his head a corner kick, but the shot did not catch the door. The English forward reappeared in the following minutes and did not miss. Veretout kicked a corner that Abraham He combed from the first stick to open the can. Juve reacted to the good initial stretch of the Romans and balanced the game thanks to a good definition of Paulo dybala. With the tie in the light, neither team managed to dominate the other and the minutes passed without clear chances. An auction of Smalling At the end of the break he was able to unbalance the fight, but the Bianconera defense repelled the occasion and the teams went to the changing rooms.

Roma started the second half with one more march and it didn’t take long to break the tie. Armenian Mkhitaryan scored the 2-1 from the edge of the area and Pellegrini increased the distance with a masterful direct free kick in the minutes after. Juventus suffered in the first section of the second period, but the entry of Arthur Y Morata in minute 64 the game changed. The bianconeri improved and shortened distances with a great header from Locatelli, which activated the alarms of the set of Mourinho.

Those of Allegri they got the tie practically on the next play with the goal of Kulusevski, which took advantage of a rejection inside the Roman area. After a long review in the VAR for a possible offside, the goal was validated. With the score balanced and Roma out of place, Juventus managed to unbalance the match through the mediation of Mattia De Sciglio, who defined with quality and unleashed the joy of his team. The party did not calm down and by Ligt committed a penalty with the hand that was the second yellow. Pellegrini assumed the responsibility of tying the match and facing the last ten minutes with numerical superiority, but Szczesny masterfully stopped the maximum penalty.

Roma failed to equalize the match and Juventus took all three points from the Roma Olimpico after an epic comeback.