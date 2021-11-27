11/27/2021

On at 16:46 CET

Santi Mina and Iago Aspas They stopped Deportivo Alavés’ streak in their tracks and gave Celta de Vigo three valuable points, which confirmed their improvement in the fifteenth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Mendizorroza stadium and with the snow as a witness.

Alaves

Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Rubén Duarte (Sylla, 87 ‘); Loum (Guidetti, 78 ‘), Toni Moya (Pina, 78’), Pere Pons (Manu García, 78 ‘), Édgar (Pellistri, 71’), Luis Rioja, Joselu.

Celtic

Dituro; Kevin Vázquez, Araujo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez (Tapia, 56 ‘), Denis Suárez (Solari, 56’), Nolito (Cervi, 46 ‘); Aspas (Murillo, 82 ‘), Santi Mina.

Goals

0-1 M.11 Santi Mina. 1-1 M.21 Joselu. 1-2 M.70 Blades.

Referee

González Fuertes. TA: Duarte (32 ‘), Lejeune (37’), Aguirregabiria (57 ‘) / Brais Méndez (50’), Tapia (85 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of LaLiga Santander, played in Mendizorroza before 10,093 spectators.

Santi Mina He overtook the Galicians 11 minutes after the start of the clash and shortly after Joselu Mato equalized the contest and put the tables at rest. In the second half, after a post from the albiazul Mamadou loum, Iago Aspas He overtook his own after collecting the rejection of the penalty that he himself launched and stopped Fernando Pacheco placeholder image.

With this victory, the Galicians once again took a leap in the standings and surpassed Alavés, who saw their streak of five games stopped without losing.

The meeting began very open with arrivals of the two teams and the first clear occasion was of Pere Pons at 9 minutes, after a long combination of the albiazules, which concluded with a good entry of Martin Aguirregabiria, free of mark to put a ball in the second row, although the Catalan midfielder could not give him power and caught it Matías Dituro.

Celta went ahead in the subsequent play with a goal of Santi Mina that he did not manage to clear Fernando Pacheco placeholder image emphatically and who was late Victor Laguardia to get the ball over the line. The duel was very much alive and the occasions were happening on both sides and the locals did not lose their face to the game, although Celta tried to lower the high revolutions with which it began.

The tie came in the 21st minute after a good intermission by the band of Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja Prolonged the canary’s bitten center upside down and Joselu Mato pushed it to the net. The “nine & rdquor; albiazul equaled with this goal Javi moreno, who with 29 goals was the Alavés top scorer alone in the First Division.

It was a constant give and take in which Celta was little to put Alavesistas in their area, who were serious and orderly in defensive work. The only scare in the Vitorian behind was Victor Laguardia with an assignment to Fernando Pacheco placeholder image that caught the opposite of the Extremaduran goalkeeper, who had to close after the ball to clear it and prevent it from sneaking into the local goal.

On the edge of rest Santi Mina He had the opportunity to overtake Celta again, but his shot on goal went over the goal of Glorioso.

The locals came out plugged under the snow in the second half and the set piece was once again their best ally to bring danger to the goal of Matías Dituro. Senegalese Mamadou loum he crashed the ball into the post after a corner kick after several consecutive kicks by the Basques on the Celtinas area, who tried to counterattack with the speed of their most offensive men.

The referee ordered the ball to be changed when the snow began to set on the grass and just after Iago Aspas surpassed Fernando Pacheco placeholder image, but Moaña’s was offside.

At minute 70, Gonzalez Fuertes decreed a penalty after a hand of Martin Aguirregabiria and the forward from Vigo retaliated after collecting the rejection of goalkeeper babazorro, who stopped the shot but could not react with the loose ball.

The Galicians were encouraged after getting ahead on the scoreboard and continued looking for the rival goal to expand a score that was able to move much more than it did. Fernando Pacheco placeholder image He avoided the third in the 80th minute and the Vitorians were again entrusted to the set pieces to equalize the duel again.

John guidetti He had it in his boots, but he was entertained too much and the Galician defense jumped on him to avoid the auction, when the Swede had everything in his favor. Matías Dituro had time to show off before a distant shot from Joselu Mato and Celta took the three points in a somewhat bumpy final with interventions from the doctors of both teams.