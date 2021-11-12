11/12/2021 at 03:38 CET

Brazil is already in Qatar 2022 after having turned the South American qualifiers into a triumphant ride. It defeated Colombia (1-0), thanks to a goal of Lucas Paquetá, a player in clear progression, and expanded his immaculate record. There are 11 wins and a draw in 12 games. His leadership is undeniable.

BRA

CABBAGE

Brazil

Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred (Vinicius Jr., 45 ‘), Lucas Paquetá (Fabinho, 85’), Raphinha (Antony, 63 ‘), Neymar Jr. and Gabriel Jesus (Matheus Cunha , 63 ‘)

Colombia

Ospina, Muñoz (James Rodríguez, 78 ‘), Davinson Sánchez, Tesillo, Mojica (Cuéllar, 54’), Wilmar Barrios (Muriel, 78 ‘), Lerma, Moreno, Cuadrado, Luis Díaz (Roger Martínez, 65’) and Zapata (Borja, 65 ‘)

Referee

Roberto Tobar (Chile). TA Fred (33 ‘), Neymar Jr. (73’), Casemiro (83 ‘), Vinicius Jr. (91’) / Mojica (22 ‘), Wilmar Barrios (28’), Cuadrado (42 ‘).

Goals

1-0, Lucas Paquetá (71 ‘).

Incidents

Neo Química Arena, in Sao Paulo, with 22,800 spectators.

Colombia, on the other hand, disappointed. His timing is more than worrying. He came from three 0-0 in a row and punctured. Its offensive balance invites reflection and is a direct consequence of the timorous approaches of Reinaldo Rueda. The coffee growers are in a play-off position and have been overtaken by a resurrected Chile that added its third win in a row by beating Paraguay (0-1).

A VERY STRONG MATCH

A Brazil – Colombia became a classic in 2014 when a cowardly knee from Zúñiga knocked out Neymar Jr. in the middle of the World Cup. Since then, all the crashes have been tinged with excessive tension. and, this time, it was no exception. The script lived last month in Barranquilla was repeated.

Nobody wanted to wrinkle in an encounter that turned into an accumulation of interruptions and struggles, with more fighting and physicality than playing. There was no rhythm, and no great opportunities. The clearest came to the brink of halftime, first with a shot from Danilo, that Tesillo he deflected to his own goal post (min 35). And then, Luis Diaz, after a very good play by Square, sent a poisoned pitch that almost entered the squad (min 38).

Everything was about to fly through the air, when Cuadrado and Neymar Jr. got hooked in an action in which the Juve player saw the yellow for leaving the elbow.

VINICUS JR. AS REVULSIVE

Tite tried to get his people out of the quagmire, redirecting the situation at halftime. His bet was clear: more football and less muscle. Because, I enter Vinicius Jr., to give more depth and open the game, rather than Fred, which formed the double pivot with Casemiro. And Brazil improved substantially by gaining more offensive presence. The next turn of the screw was the entrance of the mattress Matheus Cunha and Antony by Gabriel Jesus (who again had a very gray performance with his selection) and a dull Raphinha.

And in the end Brazil, in its slightest version, broke the Colombian lock. Marquinhos intercepted in the medullary, played to Neymar that enabled Lucas Paquetá, which ended perfectly. 1-0 in the 71st minute. It was the prize for perseverance.

The Seleçao, with more touch players, signed a very worthy second half, which coincided with the Colombian collapse. And, classified for the World Cup, she will play the superclassic on Tuesday in Argentina, where only prestige will be at stake.