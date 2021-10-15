10/15/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

The best Brazil humiliated the worst Uruguay. It was 4-1, but the win could have been extended to reach some historical figure. The Seleçao, the day they met with their crooked, made the best game of their triumphant ride through the South American qualifiers (where they have ten victories and a draw).

BRA

URU

Brazil

Ederson, Emerson Royal, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho (Douglas Luiz, 70 ‘), Fred (Edenilson, 87’), Lucas Paquetá (Antony, 60 ‘), Gabriel Jesus (Gabigol, 60’), Raphinha (Everto Ribeiro, 70 ‘), Neymar Jr ..

Uruguay

Muslera, Nández (Martín Cáceres, 45 ‘), Coates, Godín, Viña (Piquerez, 45’), Matías Vecino (Facundo Torres, 65 ‘), Bentancour (Gorriarán, 71’), Valverde, De la Cruz (Torreira, 45 ‘) ‘), Luis Suárez and Cavani.

Referee

Fernando Rapallini (Argentina). TA: Fabinho (42 ‘) / Valverde (47’), Cavani (69 ‘), Coates (92’).

Goals

1-0, Neymar Jr. (10 ‘); 2-0, Raphinha (17 ‘); 3-0 Raphinha (57 ‘); 3-1 Luis Suárez (76 ‘); 4-1, Gabigol (84 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Arena Amazonia (in Manaus). About 14,000 spectators.

Uruguay, which fell to the play-off position due to the negative goal difference in relation to Colombia, never entered the game, trailing the 90 minutes. Its decline is blatant.

Manaus, a square with no football tradition, uncritically embraced the Seleçao without reproach. And the Brazilians were infected with the festive atmosphere of the stands, recovering their joy and intensity, despite the 29 degrees and a muggy 77% humidity.

Neymar was Neymar again for the first time this season. And Brazil became a tsunami verdeamarelo that crushed a mute Uruguay without hesitation, which had already been beaten by Argentina (3-0). At 17 minutes, those of Tite they were already winning 2-0 with two goals in plays of line art. Fred, one of the bets of the gaucho technician, served within the area and Neymar Jr., who controlled with the chest in an oriented way, surpassed Muslera and finished crossed to make the first (min 9).

Brazil was unleashed and Uruguay completely lost and in tow, as neither Vavlerde nor Bentancour could gain control of the ball. Neymar finished inside the area, Godin could not press on release, which Muslera rejected short & mldr; and Raphinha entered with more desire than From the cross to sign his first goal with the Seleçao.

Pressing up, liking each other, playing facing the gallery and with Neymar Jr. and Raphinha left over, the Seleçao gave the feeling that they had liquidated the confrontation in a jiffy. Uruguay did not come into play in the first 45 minutes: Luis Suarez and Cavani, unattended, they went unnoticed, without stepping on the Brazilian area.

A MARTYRDOM FOR HEAVEN

Master Tabárez had to intervene before the mess. At the break he changed the two centrals and put Torreira. It was useless. Brazil went on its own way. And in a backlash, Neymar it happened so Raphinha scored his second goal of the night. 3-0 and there were still thirty minutes to go. La Celeste was devastated.

The second part, which was a Canarinho monologue, served to glimpse that Neymar may have found the perfect partner in Raphinha. The two speak the same football language and complement each other. The Leeds winger, in his first three caps, has already added two assists and two goals. It is here to stay.

Luis Suárez left his on a free-kick. It was the only remarkable thing that the ex of the Barça did. A testimonial goal that cannot hide the flagrant crisis of the Uruguayans. It is no longer about having received a 7-1 adding the two clashes with Argentina and Brazil, but about the very poor image transmitted against the two greats of the continent, who have fought it as they wanted. Either he reacts, or he can stay out of the World Cup.