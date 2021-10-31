10/31/2021 at 7:26 PM CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Brest beat Monaco 2-0 on matchday 12 of Ligue 1. The hosts were superior from the start and chained their third straight game without losing. The referee suspended momentarily in the final stretch due to the large number of active flares in the funds.

BRE

MON

Stade Brestois

Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Herelle (Brassier, 46 ‘), Duverne; Magnetti, Belkebla, Faivre (Del Castillo, 90 ‘), Le Douaron (Cardona, 58’); Honorat, Mounie.

Monaco

Nubel; Aguilar, Maripán, Badiashile, Henrique (Sibidé, 66 ‘); Martins (Jakobs, 66 ‘), Tchouameni, Jean Lucas (Golovin, 58’), Diop (Boadu, 46 ‘); Volland, Ben Yedder (Fofana, 84 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.19 Mounie. 2-0 M.79 Honorat.

Referee

Johan Hamel. TA: Magnetti (53 ‘) / Henrique (17’), Diop (42 ‘), Ben Yedder (81’), Volland (83 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 12 of Ligue 1, played at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

The set led by Zakarian he took control of the game in the first minutes of the match and went for the game. The Monegasques were surprised by the local approach and received the first goal in the 19th minute. Steve Mounie He opened the can after receiving a free mark ball in the area, adding his second goal in the league. Those of Kovac they did not react to the local goal and went to rest behind on the scoreboard.

The game’s script remained in the second half, with Monaco having few ideas to break Brest’s defensive system. The locals continued to defend the Monegasque attack attempts well and had the patience to go for the second goal. Those of Zakarian they had several occasions to score, but they did not achieve it until the final stretch of the match. A great turnout from Cardona enabled Honorat to mark the final 2-0.

Monaco missed the opportunity to reach the European positions and remain in the middle of the table with 17 points. Brest, meanwhile, is still on a roll and adds 5 points out of the last 9 possible, although they remain in relegation places.