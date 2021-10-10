10/11/2021 at 1:05 AM CEST

And in the tenth match, Brazil dropped its first two qualifying points for Qatar 2022. Colombia, which played a bureaucratic match, endured 0-0 and became the first South American team not to be defeated in the direct clash with the Seleçao.

CABBAGE

BRA

Colombia

Ospina, Medina, Yerry Mina, Cuesta, Mojica, Wilmar Barrios, Lerma (Uribe, 52 ‘), Quintero (Sinisterra, 73’), Luis Díaz, Roger Martínez (Borre, 52 ‘) and Falcao (Zapata, 73’).

Brazil

Alisson, Danilo, Eder Militao (Thiago Silva 71 ‘), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Jesus (Antony, 71’), Neymar Jr. and Gabigol (Raphinha, 60 ‘).

Referee

Patricio Loustau (Argentina). TA: Lerma (47 ‘), Borré (62’)

Incidents

Metropolitan Stadium, in Barraquilla, with about 35,000 spectators.

The Caribbean heat of Barranquilla marked the development of a meeting in which defensive concepts prevailed.

Reinaldo Rueda, faithful to his script, he did not risk as the public opinion of his country asks him and he returned to add a new 0-0, like the one that started in Montevideo on Thursday. AND Tite, who always begins to build from behind, did not find the tactical resources to shake his own team, which, with the World Cup qualification assured, is lacking a bit of ambition.

Neymar, who returned to the Seleçao after completing the penalty game for accumulating cards, did not have the gala performance he expected the day when, with 114 caps, he beat Pele. PSG’s 10th, yes, it was the best in Canarinha.

Brazil put on the suit of great occasions, after the simulation game he did in Venezuela (he won by hitting the set piece). Tite put together a double pivot with two Premier League players, Fabinho and Fred, gave freedom to Neymar Jr., who played much more centralized, and fought to win the battle of the ball against Colombia and slow down the speed of Luis Diaz.

The departure became a struggle played on the error of others. The coffee growers imposed a casino rhythm as a weapon to deactivate the Brazilian offensive trio. Neymar, alive, he tried to escape from the trap set by accelerating the actions. And when Canarinha achieved it, they improved their performance and approached the goal always with PSG’s 10th as master of ceremonies, generating from within: attending Lucas Paquetá, which rushed into the definition (min.13) or Fred, that free of mark, he took a miscalibrated kick with his left foot (min 32).

WITHOUT PUNCH

Brazil went to rest with 0-0, but winning on points. Then, he did not take the expected step forward, perhaps handcuffed by the intense heat and by a carousel of fouls. AND Tite opted for the same resource used four days earlier in Caracas: placing two explosive extremes that interpret the spaces very well as Raphinha and Antony (which evidenced that Vinicius Jr. loses integers by leaps and bounds in the Seleçao).

The coffee growers did not lose heart, afraid of being caught in a fight, and the clash was consumed in a guerrilla war. Raphinha, who shouted to be a starter, created superiority, but without a benchmark nine, Brazil was left orphaned to finish the job.

Canarinha returns to their country to prepare for the clash against Uruguay, on Thursday at the Calderón de Manaus. And Colombia, too formal, will continue with its agony to maintain the playoff spot.