12/12/2021 at 00:38 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

New York City were proclaimed MLS champions after defeating Portland Timbers on penalties. The New Yorkers took the lead at the break with a goal from Taty Castellanos placeholder image, top scorer in the competition, but Felipe Mora forced extra time in 94 ‘. Goalless in extra time, the game went to penalties. Callens he took responsibility for the decisive penalty and did not miss. The New York club, founded in 2013, managed to win, in a long-suffering way, in their first appearance in the final.

FOR

NYC

Portland Timbers

Clark; Van Rankin (Valeri, 89 ‘), Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; Yimmi, Fochive (Paredes, 62 ‘), Chará, Asprilla (Niezgoda, 84’); Blanco (Moreno, 62 ‘), Mora.

New York City

Johnson; Gray, Chanot, Callens, Thórarinsson (Amundsen, 92 ‘); Medina (Magno, 95 ‘), Morales, Sands, Rodríguez (Tajouri, 80’); Moralez, Castellanos.

Goals

0-1 M.41 Castellanos. 1-1 M.90 + 4 ‘Mora.

Referee

Armando Villarreal. TA: Van Rankin (59 ‘), Chará (90’) / Rodríguez (80 ‘), Johnson (88’), Medina (91 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the MLS final, played at Providence Park (Portland).

The final started in the rain and both teams showed their ideas from the start. New York City dominated possession and the Timbers looked for their chances on the counter. The first time was for the visitors, who forced a corner after a shot from Castellanos. The kick from the corner could have meant the first goal, but the shot from Callens marched to the left of Clark. The two City warnings made Portland react, which increased the level of intensity and committed fouls to slow down the pace of the ‘citizens’. Despite the harshness of some entries, the referee Armando Villarreal he didn’t show any cardboard in the first half.

The locals got their first chance in the 25th minute and were superior in the subsequent minutes. The quality of Moralez, on the 10th of NY City, the direction that the meeting was beginning to take changed. Those of New York enjoyed several occasions to open the can, but it was not until 40 when they got it. the same Moralez He sent a ball to the heart of the area through a lateral foul so that Castellanos, top scorer in MLS, scored the first goal of the final with the head. In celebration of the goal, a can was thrown from the stands that impacted Medina. The Paraguayan was treated for medical assistance and returned to the field of play. The teams went to the changing rooms with 0-1 on the scoreboard.

New York City maintained its superiority in the first section of the second half. Medina Y Moralez, who crashed a ball to the crossbar, had chances to increase the superiority on the scoreboard. The Timbers reacted and were superior from minute 60. The double change of the local coach, in which he entered Walls Y dark, improved the team. The goalkeeper ‘citizen’ intervened to avoid the tie after a shot from Felipe Mora.

The New Yorkers failed to wrest possession from Portland, which continued to create danger in the goal of Johnson. The siege did not stop and the Oregonians got their prize in an epic way. Felipe Mora He took advantage of a dead ball in the area after a bad rebound from the defense to tie the final in the last second, causing the outbreak of Providence Park.

The meeting went to extra time with NY City emotionally touched and some extra motivated Timbers. The locals were superior in the first half of the post-match, but they failed to convert their few chances. Already in the second half of overtime, Johnson made a great save that avoided the 2-1 of the Timbers. The 30 minutes came to an end and the final was decided on penalties.

Taty Castellanos placeholder image converted the first penalty of the shoot-out and Johnson Timbers stopped. Timbers’ goalkeeper saved New York’s second penalty, but the visiting goalkeeper again denied the Oregon’s goal. Moralez put the 0-2 in the shoot and dark shortened the distance. Great he did not miss his penalty and put pressure on Portland. Walls scored to place 2-3. Finally, Alexander callens he converted the decisive penalty and NY City won their first MLS.