10/08/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Brazil also knows how to win without Neymar Jr. La Canarinha expanded their immaculate record in the South American qualifiers, adding their ninth consecutive victory in nine games played. On this occasion, they beat Vinotinto 1-3, in a match turned into an eternal yawn.

COME

BRA

Venezuela

Graterol, Hernández, Mejías (Jhon Chancellor, 45 ‘), Ferraresi, Óscar González, Rincón (Moreno, 73’), José Martínez, Soteldo, Machís (Sergio Córdova, 73 ‘), Peñaranda (Bello, 58’) and Eric Ramírez

Brazil

Alisson, Danilo (Emerson Royal, 76 ‘), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Guilherme Arana (Alex Sandro, 90’), Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro (Raphinha, 45 ‘), Gerson, Lucas Paquetá (Vinicius Jr., 62’), Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus (Antony, 76 ‘) ..

Referee

Kevin Ortega (Peru). TA: Bello (88 ‘) / Marquinhos (59’).

Goals

1-0, Eric Ramírez, min. 10; 1-1, Marquinhos, min. 70; 1-2 Gabigol (p), min 84; 1-3 Antony, min 96.

Incidents

Match played at the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (in Caracas).

Neither the absence of PSG 10, which was sanctioned for accumulating cards, nor the virtual qualification for Qatar 2022, nor the alleged tactical tests of Tite can serve as an alibi for the deplorable match offered by Brazil. He defeated the bottom because a world separates the two teams, but it has been too long since the Brazilians signed a convincing performance. The results are covering the deficiencies of a rocky selection but without any shine.

Brazil approached the game with disdain and laziness. And Venezuela took advantage of it to go ahead (min. 10) in a play in which Yeferson Soteldo, entering with skill, focused so that Eric Ramirez hit free with his head, after a grotesque double slip of Fabinho and Marquinhos.

Canarinha was not overly concerned, which put a more convinced march that would end up being imposed by natural selection. Only Everton Ribeiro put in some verve, aware that he can take over the position he would have to occupy a Philippe Coutinho in low hours (and not summoned by Tite). And the Brazilian draw almost came by spontaneous generation when Ferraresi he stamped a rebound on the crossbar of his own goal.

The party continued to transit amid Brazilian apathy, slowness and laziness. There was no definite tactical plan for a Seleçao, in which each attack ended up leading to a chain of unforced errors. La Vinotinto, on the other hand, offered a much more dignified image, playing its weapons better: well retracted and trying to connect some against …. and with the local fans celebrating it with olés. And so it came to rest.

THE BLACKBOARD RESOURCE

Tite accumulated forwards with the entry of Raphinha and Vinicius Jr. and his 4-2-4 did not improve offensive performance at all. Brazil continued discontinuous and with too low revolutions. He ended up turning the scoreboard in the last third of the match in the only possible way: with a set piece, a resource that was too cheap for the greatness of Canarinha.

The 1-1 was in a corner served by Raphinha and finished off with an accurate head of Marquinhos (min. 70). And the 1-2 came in an indisputable penalty committed by Gonzalez upon Gabigol, which he himself transformed (min. 84).

The definitive 1-3 put it Antony, when the match was already expiring, after an assist of Raphinha (the contribution of the Leeds player was the best of the match). Too much of a prize for the Brazilians, who on Sunday have a level game in Barranquilla against a Colombia that needs the points to stay in the fight to go to Qatar.