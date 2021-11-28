11/27/2021

Act. At 21:10 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg (1-3) on the thirteenth day of the Bundesliga. The wolves got ahead two minutes after the start, but the wolves Marco Rose they turned the scoreboard around. Haaland, who has sounded this week for Manchester United, returned from injury and scored his ninth league goal. With this away victory, the black-yellows add 30 points and put pressure on Bayern Munich.

WOL

DOR

Wolfsburg

Pervan; Lacroix, Guilavogui (Philipp, 91 ‘), Brooks; Baku (Mbabu, 75 ‘), Vranckx, Arnold, Roussillon (Otávio, 62’); Nmecha (Waldschmidt, 62 ‘), Lukebakio, Weghorst.

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz (Zagadou, 85 ‘); Can (Witsel, 85 ‘), Brandt, Dahoud; Reus, Malen (Halaand, 73 ‘), Wolf (Knauff, 62’).

Goals

1-0 M.2 Weghorst. 1-1 M.33 Can, from a penalty. 1-2 M.55 Malen. 1-3 M.80 Halaand.

Referee

Sven Jablonski. TA: Lukebakio (25 ‘), Lacroix (32’), Nmecha (37 ‘), Arnold (42’) / Wolf (60 ‘)

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Bundesliga, played at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg opened the scoring in the first minutes of the match with a header from Weghorst that surprised the visiting goalkeeper. Dortmund’s reaction was good and they took control of the game, slowing down the local push. The tie came from eleven meters, when Reus was shot down by Lacroix In the area. Emre can He took responsibility and balanced the score.

Already in the second half, Dortmund continued to dominate a Wolfsburg that had four players booked in the first half. The superiority of the Marco Rose it did not take long to materialize. Reus served a great pass for Malen, who looked for the gap at the edge of the area to place a great shot in the back of the net. The Dutchman connects three consecutive games scoring.

With 1-2 on the scoreboard, the Volkswagen Arena pushed their team to seek a tie. Dortmund suffered with the reaction of the wolves and the coach brought in Haaland, who was returning from his injury. The Norwegian only took seven minutes to sentence the match with a great shot after a cross from Brandt. Dortmund managed to take three points from a difficult stadium.