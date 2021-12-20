December is usually a month of celebration for the world, especially when the streets are filled with joy. But what has happened in the news of the crypto world this week?

Particularly among the most important news in the field of the crypto world, this TOP stands out with the 5 most outstanding facts. These are the headlines:

Kraken’s Jesse Powell: “Bitcoin is headed for a bear market.” Coinbase president believes the crypto world will have 1 billion users in the next few years. Digital cities. Because of CoinMarketCap’s mistake, were you a millionaire for a couple of Elon Musk announces that Tesla will “accept” payments with Dogecoin.

TOP 5 of the crypto world

Kraken’s Jesse Powell: ‘Bitcoin is heading for a bear market’

Jesse Powell, CEO of the exchange Kraken, shared his perspective on Bitcoin, indicating that 2022 could see a drop in Bitcoin. However, he predicts a huge sell-off of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano, and XRP.

Specifically, he shared his opinion during an interview for Bloomberg TV. Jesse Powell considered that it is certainly possible that we are entering a winter season for cryptocurrencies, although he is not concerned about it.

Similarly, during the interview conducted by journalist Emily Chang, the CEO of Kraken recommended that Americans stock up on groceries and pay all debts or bills in advance. According to his forecast, interest rates will go to negative levels very soon. Therefore, it is recommended not to acquire debts that are difficult to pay or that are not adjusted to the socioeconomic level of each person.

The president of Coinbase believes that the crypto world will have one billion users in the coming years

At a Bloomberg Financial Innovation Summit webinar, Coinbase President Emilie Choi spoke about the upcoming scenario for crypto.

In fact, he was optimistic about how many users will be using cryptocurrencies in the years to come. This, yielding an estimate of close to one billion. Such growth would occur sooner rather than later, in a period of approximately 5 years.

Digital cities

Seoul intends to join the Metaverse from 2023. In November, the local government announced the news that it would launch its own platform, Metaverse Seoul, gradually integrating services related to the economy, culture, education and civil complaints.

In addition, the Korean capital planned to create virtual versions of its main tourist attractions and hold festivals in the Metaverse.

Because of the CoinMarketCap error, were you a millionaire for a couple of hours?

For a brief moment, CoinMarketCap, one of the most popular sites to find out the price of cryptocurrencies in circulation, had an error. As the data showed some staggering figures on the prices of cryptocurrencies, along with their market capitalization.

Specifically, the bug occurred around 5:00 pm (New York time) on December 14. Where the pronounced fluctuations in the prices of the main cryptocurrencies could be appreciated.

Following the irregularities we observed on our platform this afternoon, despite the issue having been fixed, we will be rebooting our servers as a final step in accordance with our internal remediation plan. Apologies for the inconvenience. – CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 15, 2021

“Following the irregularities we observed on our platform this afternoon, despite the problem being fixed, we will restart our servers as a final step according to our internal remediation plan. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Elon Musk Announces That Tesla Will “Accept” Payments With Dogecoin!

The billionaire presented Tesla’s willingness to offer new merchandise that could be purchased through payments with Dogecoin. He recently posted a tweet where he is willing for the company to receive payments with Dogecoin.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Most importantly, Elon Musk commented that the firm would release “DOGE-friendly” merchandise as a test to “see how it goes.”

In closing, so that you do not miss any details about what is happening in the world, expand these and other news from the crypto world, through our main page.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Aldous Huxley: “The facts do not cease to exist, even if they are ignored.”

