01/03/2022 at 13:10 CET

sport.es

Romelu lukaku He has started a fire and Chelsea are preparing to put it out. His controversial statements last week in which he said he was not comfortable at Chelsea have motivated the English team to seek a solution. To begin with, the Belgian forward was no longer called up for the decisive game that Chelsea played yesterday against Liverpool. He wasn’t even at Stamford Bridge.

Only three months after Chelsea will pay Inter 130 million euros in an investment that was long-term, the Belgian can have the hours counted in the English team.

“I am not happy with the situation, that is normal. I think the coachThomas tuchel) chose to play with another drawing, the only thing I can do is not give up and remain professional. I’m not happy with the situation, but I’m a hard worker and I’m not going to throw in the towel & rdquor ;, he said Lukaku.

Response from Tuchel was the following: “” We do not like it, of course. It brings a noise that we do not need and does not help. We do not want to give it more importance than it really has. It is easy to take sentences out of context, shorten lines, make news and then realize that it is not so bad. We can take the time to try to understand what is happening because it does not reflect the daily work, attitude and behavior that Romelu shown here at Cobham & rdquor ;.

But nevertheless, Tuchel He decided to put it aside after reaching a consensus on his decision with the heavyweights of the locker room: Kanté, Azpilicueta, Jorginho Y Rüdiger. Although after the game, Tuchel He seemed more conciliatory: “There is always a way to get back to the team.”