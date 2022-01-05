The hope sparked by the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% soon died away with the new wave of the global pandemic. Marvel’s latest installment brought viewers back, who filled movie theaters around the world and managed to improve box office numbers in 2021. After a final closure of events in 2020 to respect the quarantine Established, things got a bit better last year when some festivals and public celebrations where creators remembered the need to see their work on the big screen were re-allowed. Unfortunately, the beginning of 2022 has already proven that things will not follow a normal course and the famous Sundance festival he is one of the first affected.

Since 2020, several films have changed their release dates in an attempt not to go to streaming platforms to reach the public. The wait had medium results, as some titles were a flop at the box office, even when it came to popular genres as happened with The Suicide Squad – 91%. Now, a few days into the year, it has already been confirmed that Morbius will change its arrival in theaters again and this may be a sign of a new change in the calendar.

These changes already mark millionaire losses, but at least there is a real possibility of seeing these films in movie theaters. The problem comes when we talk about more independent productions that hope to obtain distribution in the biggest festivals in the world. Sundance It has always been characterized by showing a very ambitious panorama of the new great directors, as well as being the ideal space for already recognized figures to establish themselves in the world of independent cinema and acquire a certain reputation for their future projects. It is one of the most important in the world, but the current crisis has already altered the initial plans and the managers have just confirmed that they will cancel all their live events and the festival will be only virtual.

A statement published in December explained that the Sundance festival I would follow the protocols to avoid more infections, including constant tests and vaccination certificates for any attendee, whether public or special guests.

The current statement (via Variety) explains:

Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high contagion rates is pushing the limits of health security, travel and other infrastructure across the country. The Utah live events of the festival will be online this year. While we are disappointed not to provide the full hybrid experience and to meet in person as planned, this year audiences will continue to experience the magic and energy of our festival.

For him Sundance festival It is not a simple decision, since live events are what attract not only the public that buys tickets but also investors and large producers. More than presenting independent films, the idea of ​​the festival is to connect creators with distributors that can give these works a new place. In recent years, Netflix and Amazon have established themselves by buying the rights to several tapes that are released in their applications, a further step in their effort to be considered as serious platforms.

Despite this news, all is not lost. Thanks to the fact that large companies were forced to adapt to this situation, a large part of the premieres of Sundance they already have fixed buyers. For example, Master, Regina Hall’s new film has already been acquired by Amazon Prime since its production was announced in 2019, as well as Lucy and Desi, documentary produced by Amy Poehler. According to IndieWire, a fifth of the 82 titles scheduled have already sold distribution rights. The Sundance festival It will take place from January 20 to 30.

