Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, claims that artificial intelligence will be added to the search engine

The CEO of GoogleSundar Pichai, revealed that the tech giant plans to add conversational artificial intelligence (AI) features to its search engine, the most used globally.

According to a report published on the website of The Hindu Business LinePichai added that the AI ​​chatbot opportunity space is “bigger than before” and that is why he has now made the decision to add the tool to the search engine.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said in an interview that the AI ​​improvements would improve Google’s ability to respond to a variety of search queries. Recalling the company’s recent developments with AI, Pichai said: “We’re moving fast.”

Google focuses on AI

The CEO recalled that the Mountain View company had announced Bard AI and Workspace has announced features in both Gmail and Google Docs, which are beginning to be implemented.

“We’ve been building features into our products, but the capabilities have gotten so much more powerful and amazing, so I think there’s a lot more we can do. We’re also working for a while to get this right at scale and to make sure you can do it compute-efficiently. There are trade-offs involved,” Sundar Pichai said.

sundar pichai

Through Bard, Pichai detailed that the company can now handle many creative and collaborative use cases: “I think we’ve been using language models to improve search quality and the search experience, but I think we’ll natively bring the modern capabilities of models in search”.

“We’re working to make sure it works well for users they have a high standard, and we want to meet that standard,” Pichai added.

Google will also improve the user experience on its search engine using the technology: “Will people be able to ask Google questions and interact with language models in the context of search? Absolutely”.