01/10/2022

Act. At 10:51 CET

Sam Sunderland (GasGas) has won the eighth stage of the Dakar, that connected the cities of Al Dawadimi with Wadi Ad Dawasir with 394 kilometers of special and great prominence of the dunes. The British, the new leader in motorcycles, has crossed the finish line with a 2’53 “advantage over the Chilean Pablo Quintanilthe (Honda) and 4’11 “compared to the Austrian Matthias walkner (KTM), who has completed the podium.

Sunderland, which started the day five minutes from the Frenchs Adrien Van Beverenprovisional leader, has left the Yamaha rider more than 10 minutes away and has regained the first position of the motorcycle general classification, with only four stages left to conclude the 44th edition.

Joan Barreda, who is still weighed down by his clavicle injury, has yielded more than 11 minutes with Sunderland, but nevertheless he has gotten into the top five of the general classification, 14 ‘behind the leader. It has not been a good day for Lorenzo Santolino, who has reached the finish line 20 minutes behind the winner and is now seventh in the standings.

Classification 8th stage (394 km)

1. SAM SUNDERLAND (GASGAS) 3H 48 ’02’ ‘

2. PABLO QUINTANILLA (HONDA) at 02 ’53’ ‘

3. MATTHIAS WALKNER (KTM) at 4 ’11’ ‘

4. RICKY BRABEC (HONDA) at 6 ’44’ ‘

5. MASON KLEIN (KTM) at 8 ’08’ ‘

6. TOBY PRICE (KTM) at 8 ’39’ ‘

7. LUCIANO BENAVIDES (HUSQVARNA) at 9 ’32’ ‘

8. JOAQUIM RODRIGUES (HERO) at 9 ’58’ ‘

9. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN (YAMAHA) at 10 ’21’ ‘

10. JOAN BARREDA (HONDA) at 11 ’43’ ‘

18. LORENZO SANTOLINO (SHERCO) at 20 ’13’ ‘

This is how the general goes:

1. SAM SUNDERLAND (GBR) 27H 38 ’42’ ‘

2. MATTHIAS WALKNER (AUT) at 3 ’45’ ‘

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN (FRA) at 4 ’43’ ‘

4. PABLO QUINTANILLA (CHI) at 5 ’30’ ‘

5. JOAN BARREDA BORT (ESP) at 14 ’38’ ‘

6. KEVIN BENAVIDES (ARG) at 14 ’47’ ‘

7. LORENZO SANTOLINO (ESP) 21 ’09’ ‘

8. STEFAN SVITKO (SVK) at 26 ’51’ ‘

9. TOBY PRICE (AUS) at 32 ’30’ ‘

10. MASON KLEIN (USA) at 35 ’26’ ‘