The young South Korean promise Sungjae Im completed a perfect course this Sunday in the fourth and final round of the Shrines Children’s Open tournament with a record of 62 strokes (-9) that allowed him to accumulate 260 strokes (-24) and proclaim himself the new champion.

As well as equaling the tournament record set by Webb Simpson in 2013 and Ryan Moore in 2012.

The victory was the second for Im, 23, on the PGA Tour circuit, having achieved the first on March 1, 2020 at The Honda Classic., two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the competition.

Im turned the course into a one-man show Sunday in Las Vegas, making nine birdies, including seven on eight holes.

Im was among the four players who had at least a share of the lead in the first nine from TPC Summerlin on an ideal scoring day with little wind.

When he hit a birdie putt of just over ten feet on the sixth hole, the third hardest on the course, to tie for the lead, Im was just getting started.

He closed the first nine with a simple up and down the green on the ninth par 5 to take the lead, then he fired four more birdies, the best of that lot at No. 10 when he went from a fairway bunker to twenty feet and made the putt.

No one else could keep up. Their strongest challenger, American Matthew Wolff, birdied just over five meters in the ninth to keep up.. He had two failures from the tee that cost him not to follow the new champion.

Wolff had to pitch into the fairway from the tall grass to the right of the 10th hole, triggering his first bogey. And he was deep in the bunker at par 5 of 13 and barely managed to get past it with a bogey, which already left him with no title option.

The American golfer finished the round with a record of 68 (-3) for a cumulative 264 (-20) to four of the new champion who won a cash prize of 1.26 million dollars (1.08 million euros) and 500 points for the FedEx Cup, while Wolf had to settle for 763,000 dollars (659,705 euros) and 300 points.

Rory Sabbatini, the Olympic silver medalist from Slovakia, shot 28 in the top nine and was briefly tied for the lead. He could only achieve an even pair in the last nine for a 64 (-7) and tied for third place with Australian Marc Leishman (63, -8) and the 54-hole leader, his compatriot Adam Schenk (70, -1 ), all three with a cumulative 265 hits (-19).

Im had the best final round of a winner in Las Vegas since Smylie Kaufman shot 61 in 2016.

“It was very difficult to get my first win, but I felt like the second was getting harder and harder,” Im said. “But I kept my patience. I tried to keep my composure and I’m glad it came.”

He obtained the right conditions for it. The stormy conditions of the third round, when he fired 70 to drop 3 shots off the lead, calmed down on a field with plenty of scoring opportunities. I opened his round with a putt of just over thirty feet, a sign of things to come.

The key was his iron game, as always. He only missed one green in the final round and was never very close to dropping a shot.

“The big difference between yesterday and today was that today there was no wind compared to Round 3, and that made it easier,” highlighted the new champion. “But again, tee-to-green, driver, irons, putting game, it worked the way I wanted and gave me a good result.”