Edwards-Mama

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Probellum was going to make its first hit on the table at the global level this afternoon, in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). However, and rarely happens, it has been a boxer who has ruined the plans of the promoter, and Richard Schaefer, who had done things so well.

The main attraction of the event was a British-Filipino world double. The holder of the WBO title John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KO) and Paul butler (33-2, 15 KO) were going to be the main fight of the night, but Casimero did not go directly to the weigh-in; There is talk that the brutal weight cut almost killed him, literally, and he could not even move from the hotel to the weigh-in.

The WBO has given him a few days to present medical examinations on what happened and see if they remove his belt or not; Meanwhile, the new fight that Butler has been able to find in such a short time, against the very veteran Ghanaian, has been sanctioned as an interim world championship. Joseph agbeko (38-5, 28 KO), also a former IBF bantamweight world champion, as his rival today. We do assume that in circumstances such as today, an interim World Cup can be played, since it has not been a capricious decision by the WBO, and in a few days even the winner today could be world champion in the event of an eventual withdrawal of that honor. to Casimero.

On the other hand, Sunny edwards (16-0, 4 KO) now exposes his IBF flyweight world belt against the challenger as the main course of the event Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KO), one of those fights that have dragged on over time for various reasons. Another duel between the British and the Filipino with a not very clear prognosis, although with Edwards as the favorite, which will end, except for a draw, with zero in the loss record of one of the athletes.

Also, other names like the superfly are also Tagalog Donnie nietes (43-1-5, 23 KO) and the super featherweight Jono Carroll (20-2-1, 5 KO) will be present in two bouts that are expected at a competitive level. The dominican Norbelto Jimenez (30-9-5, 16 KO) will be Nietes’ rival in the WBO world tie, while Aelio Mesquita (20-5-1, 18 KO) will try to surprise the bearded Irishman. Also, the Olympic gold Bakhodir Jalolov (8-0, 8 KO) will have a test at heavyweight against the Colombian Julius Caesar Calimeno (4-1, 4 KO).

There will be a double Spanish presence in the function, with two very difficult matches for us. At welterweight, the Irishman residing in Dubai Rohan date (12-0-1, 9 KO) faces the Majorcan of Dominican origin Kelvin Dotel (14-4, 7 KO), who will try to at least give a good image after three years of inactivity.

In addition, the Dutch super feather also settled in the area Anthony de Bruijn (10-0-1, 6 KO) will face the veteran Diego Valtierra (6-4, 2 KO), who aspired to the national title a few months ago. Good luck to you both.

The evening can be seen, apparently for free, from this noon on the Probellum website. In principle, it will begin at 2:30 p.m.