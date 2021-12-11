Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

When it is not the impossibility of the promoters to agree on big fights, it is the covid; and when not, the boxers themselves ensure that events occur that prevent them from seeing what the public was preparing to enjoy.

After not finally contesting the Butler-Agbeko, consequence of the absence of the world champion WBO bantamweight John Riel Casimero At the weigh-in, the gala organized on Saturday in Dubai by the new promoter of Richard Schaefer was left with a punch on the Probellum table less forceful than it could be.

Sunny edwards (17-0, 4 KO) risked his IBF flyweight world belt against the challenger Jayson Mama (16-1, 9 KO). After a lively start where the Filipino gave the reply to the champion, a clash of heads opened a glaring gap in Edwards’ forehead. The Asian almost always entered with danger … in every way, both because of his crochet from strange trajectories and because of his habitual use of the head to enter, and another cut could be definitive; it unhinged an Edwards who was trying to stay focused and connect on the challenger as best he could, with blood increasingly routinely pouring down his face.

Even rounds, enough irregularities, already by both, and a very ugly combat, with more grabs than effective blows was what was already seen in the central part of the war. Edwards sought, aware of his slightest punch and the danger of another head clash, to get in and out, with pendulous steps and legs in constant motion, as if he were cambering. Continuing with the line of nonsense that accompanied the event, Edwards knocked Mama down in the tenth set with an illegal blow, more to the rear than to the side of the skull.

With the champion showing his qualities, the twelve rounds were over, fortunately for the spectator, and we could hear the verdict of the officials: 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109

The legendary Philippine superfly Donnie nietes (43-1-6, 23 KO) and the Dominican Norbelto Jimenez (30-9-6, 16 KOs) battled it out in a match that had the most confusing ending we’ve seen in a long time. Nietes started off impetuous and aggressive, seeking the short distance against a long-armed opponent and landing good shots to the body. At the end of the fourth round, an unsportsmanlike action by both contestants, Jiménez for lowering the opponent’s head and Nietes for hitting the gonads, hit both of them on the ground, and it was a miracle that no one was injured by the bad position in the fall. .

It got muddy, not only because of this action, the fight, with blows behind the bell, actions to the back of the head and other subterranean arts, but both held on bravely without taking a step back, the Central American taking better hands in the central rounds. The Filipino finished full of reflexes and speed, rejuvenated and giving the answer to a Jiménez that went from less to more, although we expected him to put more pace.

This perhaps occurred due to a curious scene, and that is that the Dominican and his corner prepared to go out to the ring after the tenth round, thinking that it would be a twelve-round fight (as initially considered and announced by the master of ceremonies), but apparently it was changed from world eliminator to intermediate title, down to ten episodes. Lío morrocotudo the one that was formed in the ring, after which we heard the judges decide 96-94, 94-96 and 95-95, with a draw that did not satisfy any of the fighters.

Previously, the super feather Jono Carroll (21-2-1, 6 KO) knocked out in the second round Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KO), an unequal fight where the referee had to stop the hostilities after several knockdowns by Carroll of an exceeding rival.

Also, the Olympic gold Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0, 9 KO) dispatched the Colombian Julius Caesar Calimeno (4-2, 4 KO) with an incredible direct on the first serious blow that was thrown in the lawsuit.

We had two Spaniards in the initial part of the gala. At welterweight, the Irishman residing in Dubai Rohan date (13-0-1, 9 KO) widely surpassed the Majorcan of Dominican origin Kelvin Dotel (14-5, 7 KO), with triple 60-53 as scores.

In addition, the Dutch super feather also settled in the area Anthony de Bruijn (11-0-1, 6 KO) he faced, and did not have a good time, against a great Diego Valtierra (6-5, 2 KO), very serious throughout the fight. The local condition weighed and the Netherlands was chosen the winner by majority decision (57-57, 58-56 and 59-55).