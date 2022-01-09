01/09/2022 at 10:58 CET

Aspiring to the top in the NBA such as the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Utah Jazz fell this Saturday in a day of many surprises and in which the Memphis Grizzlies, absolutely intractable, added their eighth victory in a row.

CLIPPERS 108 – GRIZZLIES 123

Despite the fact that its great star, Ja morant, did not play due to a slight injury, the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Los Angeles Clippers at home with Desmond bane (23 points with 5 of 8 in triples, 7 rebounds and 4 assists) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (26 points and 8 rebounds also in 29 minutes) leading a great display of athletic, physical and very powerful basketball.

On the Clippers, who lost by 25 points, Marcus morris (29 points and 8 rebounds) was the only one who raised some resistance.

The Spanish Santi Aldama got 7 points (3 of 5 shooting), a rebound and a block in 20 minutes with the Grizzlies while his compatriot Serge Ibaka he didn’t have his afternoon (he went without scoring after missing his 2 shots) and grabbed 2 rebounds for the Clippers in 8 minutes.

SUNS 100 – HEAT 123

A true 3-point barrage fell on Phoenix this Saturday with 22 shots of three (a franchise record) that the Miami Heat made to bring down the Suns.

Tyler herro (33 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists) led the Heat’s heavy artillery alongside Duncan Robinson (27 points with 8 triples) while Devin booker (26 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists) was the Suns’ leading scorer.

PACERS 125 – JAZZ 113

Domantas Sabonis He signed the highest score so far of his NBA career (42 points with an extraordinary 18 of 22 in shooting, 6 rebounds and 3 assists) to defeat the Utah Jazz who chained their second loss in a row.

Donovan Mitchell (36 points, 2 rebounds and 9 assists) was the most outstanding of those of Utah.

The dominican Chris duarte he played 19 minutes for the Pacers in which he had 9 points (2 of 6 shooting), 3 rebounds, a block and a steal.

HORNETS 114 – BUCKS 106

The great game of Giannis Antetokounmpo (43 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists) was left without a prize for a Milwaukee Bucks who fell on court to the Charlotte Hornets and have only won one of their last four games.

Terry rozier (28 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists), Miles Bridges (21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists) and LaMelo Ball (19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists) led the Hornets’ meritorious victory over the reigning NBA champions.

CELTICS 99 – KNICKS 75

Jaylen Brown He got the first triple-double of his career (22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) for the Boston Celtics to beat some poor New York Knicks.

Rj barrett (19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists) was the main scorer for some Knicks who made only 36.7% of their field goals.

The dominican Al horford contributed 3 points (1 of 3 shooting), 4 rebounds, 5 assists and a block in 20 minutes with the Celtics.

PISTONS 97 – MAGIC 92

The meeting between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference resulted in a narrow victory for the Detroit Pistons over the Orlando Magic.

Hamidou diallo (17 points and 6 rebounds) led a group of five Pistons players above 10 points while Gary Harris (28 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists) led those of Orlando.

EAST CONFERENCE:

1.- Chicago Bulls (26-10)

2.- Brooklyn Nets (24-13)

3.- Miami Heat (25-15)

4.- Milwaukee Bucks (26-16)

5.- Philadelphia 76ers (22-16)

6.- Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17)

7.- Toronto Raptors (19-17)

8.- Charlotte Hornets (21-19)

9.- Washington Wizards (19-20)

10.- Boston Celtics (19-21)

11.- New York Knicks (19-21)

12.- Atlanta Hawks (17-21)

13.- Indiana Pacers (15-25)

14.- Detroit Pistons (8-30)

15.- Orlando Magic (7-33)

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Phoenix Suns (30-9)

2.- Golden State Warriors (29-9)

3.- Utah Jazz (28-12)

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (27-14)

5.- Dallas Mavericks (21-18)

6.- Los Angeles Lakers (21-19)

7.- Denver Nuggets (19-18)

8.- Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20)

9.- Los Angeles Clippers (19-21)

10.- San Antonio Spurs (15-23)

11.- Sacramento Kings (16-25)

12.- Portland Trail Blazers (14-24)

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (14-25)

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25)

15.- Houston Rockets (11-29).