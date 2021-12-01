12/01/2021 at 07:45 CET

.

The Phoenix suns drowned Stephen Curry with a defensive exhibition and achieved their seventeenth victory in a row on Tuesday after beat the Golden State Warriors (104-96) in the highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams in the NBA right now. The Warriors landed in Phoenix as leaders of the Western Conference with the best balance in the league and left with the Suns leveling them at the top of the standings (both with 18 wins and 3 losses). Not all was good news for the Suns as in the second quarter they lost guard Devin Booker due to hamstring problems, who was named the player of the week in the West on Monday.

With this win, the Suns equaled the best winning streak in franchise history and They have signed a perfect November without knowing defeat (The last to beat them were the Sacramento Kings on October 27). The meeting was high-flying, very balanced, full of alternatives and with both teams showing their claws in each play.

Curry came from giving a recital on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers (33 points with 7 of 13 on 3s), but today he had a very unfortunate night. The point guard finished with 12 points (4 of 21 in shooting, 3 of 14 in triples), 3 rebounds and 2 assists. In the Suns, Deandre Ayton (24 points and 11 rebounds), Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds) and Jae Crowder (14 points and 6 rebounds) stood out, although the key to their victory was in a defense, led by the tireless Mikal Bridges, who forced 22 turnovers from the Warriors. Jordan Poole was with 28 points the leading scorer of some Warriors in which the Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson achieved 2 points, a rebound and 2 assists in 13 minutes.

No news from Curry

Deandre Ayton took advantage of the Warriors’ theoretical inferiority in the paint from the beginning, who began with problems to close the rebound (18-15 with 6.01 to be played). Stephen Curry did not seem comfortable but the visitors found the ideal replacement with Jordan Poole, explosive and splendid in a first quarter in which he achieved 16 points including four triples (31-35).

After an intense first quarter round trip, Suns and Warriors tangled in the first minutes of the second quarter marked by errors and turnovers. Curry still did not stretch, so his role in the scoring field was assumed by Otto Porter Jr., who would arrive at halftime with 12 points and that led the Warriors to touch a ten point advantage. Devin Booker accepted the challenge and narrowed the gap (43-48 with 5.59 left) before having to leave the game due to injury. The path that the guard had drawn was followed by his teammates Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson, who from the defensive effort and the fang in attack turned the game around before going to the locker room (56-54). Curry’s two blocks in a row in the last minute were a good reflection of the base’s poor first half (8 points on 3 of 14 shooting). The Suns made 51.2% of their shots but clearly lost the battle for the rebound (20 for 32).

Victory from defense

In the resumption things did not change for the Warriors, still too imprecise and not very fluid on the offensive side. The match was looking for an owner to rule it and Paul asked to speak with two straight shots from medium distance (62-57 with 8.31 to go). Those of San Francisco tried to alter the rhythm of the game alternating individual and zone defense, but the Suns reached a difference of 9 points that, in such an even and complex match, seemed like a huge loot (70-61 with 5.19 to be played). With Curry back on the bench, Poole assumed the stripes and, either from the triple or assisting his teammates, returned the duel to its natural terrain: balance (72-71 with 2.30 left). Gary Payton II, with a spectacular dunk, and Andrew Wiggins did their bit for the Warriors, but the Suns retained their limited lead with valuable contributions from Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee (80-78).

The absence of Booker weighed heavily in attack on Phoenix, who took refuge in Paul’s know-how and Ayton’s ability in the zone to keep going in the fourth quarter. Curry accepted that it was not his night in shooting and turned to supply his teammates, especially a very aggressive Nemanja Bjelica (92-89 with 5.38 to go). That’s how the Warriors came. The fierce defense of the Suns, led by an absolutely dedicated Mikal Bridges, handcuffed the visitors and two triples by Crowder put the ground in between (99-92 with 2.58). Without Curry’s vision or wisdom, the Warriors plunged into a bottomless pit of turnovers and shooting misses until a 3-pointer by Landry Shamet closed out Phoenix’s great triumph.