Modus games Y Pixile Studios are celebrating today, as season 2 of the adorable (but deadly) Super Animal Royale hits all platforms at 12:00 (PST). This free-to-play battle royale has just surpassed 5 million players and is now available for the first time on Google Stadia. The streaming version is in the testing phase with free 30-minute timed games on Stadia for the next several months.

Season 2 debuts the Very Busy Animal Pass, offering 49 levels of rewards and add-ons designed for hard-working, steampunk fans and busy bees. It also pays tribute to the new breed of animal joining the fight for the top of the food chain: the Super Beavers. This update also includes a new location, crossover playgroups, and the DLC for the Season 2 Starter Pack.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

Starting today: The new Very Busy Animal Pass is here. As always, passes do not expire, so previous seasons will remain available in the archive for players to enjoy at their own pace and without fear of missing a thing. New Super Animal: Beaver Three new breeds of beaver, including the Super Bee, whose mix of bee and beaver genes make it the busiest beaver of all. New Location: Beaver Buildings Headquarters An ideal levee for fighting with three crossing reservoirs connecting two large buildings and a beaver shelter with entrance to the water level. Cross-play groups In addition to previously available cross-save account sync and cross-play features, players can now form duos and squads with friends on any combination of supported platforms using simple 4-digit codes. The Stadia version launches with cross-play and cross-save features, but will feature cross-playgroup support in its next update. New DLC for Season 2 Starter Pack A new pack containing the exclusive “Super Moon Bear” race, two add-ons (Warrior Monk Outfit and Sword) and 600 “SAW” passes. Available December 14 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia. Available December 20 on Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, Super Animal Royale’s CRISPR holiday event runs from today through January 4 and features:

Island-wide holiday decorations and candy canes redeemable for 8 new event add-ons and 17 returning classic add-ons. 2 New Holiday Themed Permanent Animal Breeds To Win: Super Arctic Fox Super Reindeer Christmas CRISPR (CRISPRmas) is Super Animal World’s winter festival, celebrating the miraculous (and ethically questionable) genetic engineering techniques they gave life to super-animals.

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also get free console-themed DLC packs starting today, each with 4 exclusive add-ons.