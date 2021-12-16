12/16/2021 at 06:24 CET

.

Las Vegas Raiders president Mark Davis boasted Wednesday that the new Allegiant Stadium that cost nearly two billion dollars was chosen by the NFL as venue for Super Bowl LVIII, to be held in 2024. “We have been awarded the Pro Bowl, the NFL draft and now the biggest prize of all: The Super Bowl. When you are not winning on the field, sometimes it is nice to win away, and today is a great victory for everyone. us, “shared Davis.

The construction of the Allegiant Stadium cost 1.9 billion dollars. It was inaugurated in July 2020 and has a capacity for 65,000 fans. The NFL requires that the capacity of the stadiums for a Super Bowl be 70,000 seats, but the Raiders grid has the viability of add five thousand more places given its functionality. Las Vegas, almost out of the postseason this year, will host the Pro Bowl and the NFL Draft of 2022 in addition to the big game of 2024, designations that will be celebrated with a light show over its main Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night. . Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to be played on February 11, 2024. Allegiant Stadium won the designation to the Caesars Superdome, home to the Saints, who due to calendar problems delayed the opportunity for New Orleans to host the NFL title duel until by 2025.

The economic benefits that this appointment will bring, according to the chairman of the host committee of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Maurice Gallagher, will be $ 500 million in economic benefits. Gallagher acknowledged that two years is a short time to prepare, but boasted of the experience of a city like Las Vegas, Nevada that is used to hosting big events. “What is bigger than a Super Bowl? Nothing. This city is prepared for this type of thing. It does not mean that other cities cannot do it, but this is what we do,” argued the manager.

Super Bowl LVII in 2023 will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the Cardinals, and this season Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.