Get the best possible deal on a new Xbox Series S – add an extra controller, game, and headphones to start playing at home.

If you were looking for a good offer for a new generation console but you had lost all hope, congratulations because you already have the definitive pack.

Right now you can find one Xbox Series S with various additions: a PDP controller with USB cable, a Kunai headset and also a game.

The normal price of this pack is 329.79 euros, which is already a discount combining everything, but if you apply the code OTOPATI35 Before making the payment, all these products will be only 294.79 euros.

€ 294.79 in AliExpress Plaza

It is one of the best offers that you will find right now for a new generation Xbox Series S and also with additions so that when you receive it you can start playing online or with another person thanks to the second control.

Considering that it is almost impossible to find an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, this Xbox Series S is the best alternative.

You can choose between two games: Gears of Wars 4 or Halo 5. In both cases you will receive a free download code for your Microsoft account and not in physical format.

As for the command, it is an officially licensed PDP and is valued at about 50 euros when you buy it individually. It has a USB cable and has a gray design.

The headphones are a Kunai Tritton that usually cost about 30 euros. They have an audio cable and a flexible microphone so you can talk while you play.

We tell you our opinion of Xbox Series X in an analysis in which we review the technical characteristics of the console, but we also do all kinds of tests to see how the performance, consumption, noise and temperature of the new Xbox are doing.

You should hurry because this offer is available at AlIExpress Plaza and there are limited units. Shipping is made from Spain and is completely free. You will also have all the guarantees of being a product with a two-year guarantee by European law.

Remember that you must use the code OTOPATI35 to get the final price: console, headphones, controller and game for 294.79 euros.

