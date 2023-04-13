Super Hero to an old poster from the nineties

There are two types of Dragon Ball fans: those who demand a return to 2D animation and those who defend CGI. Social networks become a vast battlefield, in which intense discussions break out that usually end without a winner or loser.

This situation has been taken advantage of by a Reddit user, who has managed to make a Fan Art that adapts the style of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, to an old poster that became popular in the nineties.

The Fan Art illustration has fewer characters than those that make up the original poster. However, the spirit of the message that the design wants to give is respected: a lot of very serious warriors, because a serious threat to Earth is approaching.

Poster Dragon Ball

In the original poster, Goku appears with half a shadowed face and occupying almost the entire length of the image. In the rest, the other protagonists that correspond to the arc of Cell and the Androids of Dragon Ball Z appear.

In the adaptation we take courtesy of Alpha Beta Play there are much fewer characters, because the lead role of ‘Super Hero’ is short.

Piccolo is the one who takes Goku’s place, occupying a large part of the size of the image and then Kakaroto comes out in Ultra Instinct mode; Vegeta in Ultra Ego and Gohan in his spectacular Beast mode. Perhaps, as to nourish the poster, the policeman Krillin, the teenagers Goten and Trunks, and little Pan should have been taken into account.

Poster Dragon Ball