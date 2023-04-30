Super Mario Bros becomes a terrible villain after being absorbed by Majin Buu in this brutal Fan Art

Not even in the worst case scenario do we imagine seeing Mario Bros this way. The endearing Nintendo plumber was unfortunately absorbed by Majin Buu and now, together with the powerful warrior from Dragon Ball Z, he becomes a dangerous villain who will break any pipe or pipe.

It’s what we imagine this unusual version of fusion that unites the characters of Nintendo and Dragon Ball would do. If in its good version it fixes any problem in the bathroom, in this unprecedented characterization it would leave you with a problem that is impossible to solve.

The crossover that unites this pair of characters is the work of the Chinese illustrator @Hsua_Diamond. In a brutal Instagram post, he shows the moment Buu attacks Mario with a piece of his pink body, as he usually does in the last arc of Dragon Ball Z, while he fights Gohan or Vegito himself.

The fusion between Goku and Vegeta, once inside, they manage to escape. However, Mario Bros does not have the same luck. The “good” thing is that in this case the fusion shows a lot of the plumber combined with Kid Buu.

The final illustration, which appears below, has Mario Bros. with pink skin and a white suit that keeps the hat with the M on it, which matches his name and the villain’s Majin.

Super Mario Bros. Majin Buu

Super Mario Bros. Majin Buu

Super Mario Bros. Majin Buu