Super Mario Bros. The Movie Crowned Highest Grossing Animated Film Ever

With the expected premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, everyone assumed that Nintendo had a guaranteed success on their hands. But what perhaps few expected is that they would end up setting a record for the history of cinema with this production.

The tape, as we already marked in our review, is a delicious feast of winks and tributes to the legacy of the plumber and the work of Shigeru Miyamoto. Although that has not prevented criticism, as well as the audience, from remaining divided.

In general, the consensus of both sectors indicates that it is an animated film for a children’s audience, undeniably pleasing to that audience, but that in the process sacrifices some possibilities of achieving something deeper, more consistent and memorable for all generations.

We could say that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is infinitely superior to the live-action tape of the 90s. But it is far from being as solid as The LEGO Movie, Sonic The Hedgehog, The LEGO Batman Movie, The Peanuts Movie, Wreck-it Ralph and an increasingly long etcetera.

In the end it is a tape with the usual range of Illumination Entertainment. But still, that hasn’t stopped the feature film from breaking some monumental box office records.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the best-opening animated film of all time

From the hollywood reporter Confirmation is released that Super Mario Bros. The Movie would make history within its turf, after shattering all previous expectations, breaking multiple records at its opening over the long Easter holiday weekend.

For starters, the animated film based on the Nintendo franchise had the best opening of all time for an animated feature film with a box office gross of USD $377 million globally.

Image: Nintendo | Frozen 2 is dethroned and Super Mario Bros. The Movie becomes the biggest opening for an animated film of all time.

With this globally, Super Mario Bros. The Movie surpassed the premiere of Disney’s Frozen II, which at the time achieved a worldwide box office of USD $358 million.

But as if that were not enough, it broke many other records, including the record for the best opening for a movie based on a video game.

Within the United States there were also some milestones, achieving the second best opening in history for an animated title, behind only The Incredibles 2.

It also achieved the best five-day cumulative box office in history, beating Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which barely made $200 million and is obviously the most successful theatrical film for Illumination Entertainment.