“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”: get ready for a rain of easter eggs

The Mario video game saga is the main star of Nintendo. And for the second time in its history, the world of the plumber and the Mushroom Kingdom come to the big screen. Although the 1993 movie didn’t have a good review, don’t worry: now the result is incredible.

From the hand of Illumination Studios, geniuses behind “Despicable Me”, comes a story that tells us how Mario arrived in the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time. The mission? Rescue his brother Luigi from the hands of the fearsome Bowser.

The voices behind great characters

We chat with the actors behind the voices of Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Toad. The selection was top quality: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, respectively.

For them, the film format (animation) is ideal for transferring this world of Nintendo to the big screen, since through animation a result very similar to that of video games can be achieved “or even better”.

References: full of easter eggs

The Super Mario saga has brought together several generations and in this film that stands out a lot: it is loaded with easter eggs. This is called hidden references (and not so much) that you can find within a movie related to other content.

In this case, you will see references to different Nintendo consoles, old video games, other sagas from the world of Big N and more. It is undoubtedly a film that brings the whole family together and that adults and children alike will enjoy.

What do you think of Chris Pratt as Mario?

Although after announcing Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario there was criticism from fans, who wanted Charles Martinet in that role, the result is quite good. He is a voice similar to the historical character, but also with a heroic and emotional tone that works quite well.

In addition, Charles Martinet, Mario’s historical voice, also participates in the film giving voice to two iconic characters and also participated in the typical expressions of the plumber (his recognizable “wajuu” and the like).

Don’t miss the movie!

Just over an hour and a half long, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie achieves a story that weaves together elements from various video games in the saga, gives Princess Peach a fairly important role, and shows us Toad and Donkey Kong. like great adventure companions, but each one with that particular seal of their personalities. Bowsers? A jewel. Was the character made for Jack Black or was Jack Black made for Bowser? Perfect fit. Stay until the end of the movie: there is a post credits scene.

A question to…

Chris Pratt: “Charles Martinet is iconic”

You gave a new voice to Mario. How do you describe it and what do you think of Charles Martinet?

Iconic, amazing. He did this character for decades. It was complex to do a voice for Mario, but we needed to create a voice that would hold for 90 minutes. Show heroism, but also emotions. That is one of the limitations, one of the differences between a video game and a voice for a movie. But I think Charles is an icon and he’s fantastic.

Charlie Day: “I played with my son “Luigi’s Mansion” in a pandemic”

What was it like to bring back Luigi’s shaky voice, which we had seen in “Luigi’s Mansion”?

In fact in 2020 during the pandemic and lockdown, we played a lot of “Luigi’s Mansion” with my son. Then they offered me this role and it was great. Doing the voice of a nervous character is something I’ve done a lot, and I feel very comfortable. I think that for me, it would be more difficult to make a tough or brave character.

Jack Black: “Bowser is the best-known villain of all time”

What did you love most about being the voice of Bowser?

I love that Bowser has such a great reputation. Everyone knows Bowser and has an idea of ​​him. We could say that he is the best-known video game villain of all time. That’s exciting. It’s like playing the Joker or another major character with a great story. And he’s great when they ask you “hey, and are you working on something?”. “Nothing very big, just that I’m going to play BOWSER in the Super Mario movie” and that generates a “what?” awesome.

Keegan-Michael Key: “The Mushroom Kingdom doesn’t make sense, but it’s great”

It’s hard to understand the Mushroom Kingdom. They even wonder if Miyamoto was healthy when he created this. What do you make of this, actually playing Toad who is a mushroom?

It’s true, but I love him. Could Miyamoto have been eating mushrooms when he created the Mushroom Kingdom? (laughs). I think part of the appeal of Mario’s world is how random and weird and entertaining he is. Why would you have a coin by hitting a brick, or why are there turtle shells, flowers that throw fire? The Mushroom Kingdom is very attractive, it does not make sense, but it is great.

Super Mario Bros. Movie

