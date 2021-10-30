SEGA® releases a new video of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania video game now available for Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam, which condenses the opinion of the press about this production with which 20 years of Rolling, leaning, bouncing and racing through wondrous worlds and diabolical settings, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania faithfully remasters the three original Super Monkey Ball games (Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, Super Monkey Ball Deluxe) for a new generation of monkey maniacs.

You can see the video in the following link.

With over 300 levels and carefully recreated mazes, 12 fun Party games and a delightful cast of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania offers the ultimate SMB experience for both classic fans and newcomers alike. Gorgeous new graphics, an immersive comic book-style story, new support features, 4-player local co-op, challenges and leaderboards, more than 100 customizable items, and five new bonus modes highlight an extensive remastering that rekindles the magic. of the originals.

In addition to the classic roster of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also incorporates new heroes from classic SEGA games and pop culture. Jet Set Radio’s Beat, Yakuza’s Kiryu, and beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower will arrive at the premiere as free unlockable characters. Adorable pop culture icon Hello Kitty®, Morgana from Persona 5, Suezo and Monster Rancher, and SEGA’s legendary consoles (Game Gear, Saturn, and Dreamcast) will also join the gang as new downloadable characters.

In addition to the standard set, a special 20th anniversary physical edition hits stores today at no additional cost. The Anniversary Edition includes a 40-page art book with illustrations of all the games in the series drawn directly from the SEGA archives. Also includes a collectible case, reversible face, and 10 exclusive cosmetic items. Also available is a Digital Deluxe Edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania that includes six additional classic character appearances, three from SEGA legend consoles, 10 customizable items, and the classic soundtrack.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania On sale now for Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and on PC via Steam with a suggested retail price of € 39.99 on consoles and € 29.99 on PC with a PEGi age rating of +3. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is compatible with Xbox Series X Smart Delivery, ensuring that players only need to purchase the game once to use it on their favorite console. In addition, by purchasing the digital version of PS4 ™ on the PlayStation ™ Store or the physical edition in stores, you can play the PS5 ™ version at no additional cost.