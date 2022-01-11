The Inter, current champion of the A series, and the Juventus, winner of the last Coppa Italy, they face tonight in the Milanese stadium of Saint Siro with the Super Cup from Italy in Game.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The ‘nerazzurri’ team arrives at the appointment with the favorite poster. He is the solid leader of ‘Calcio’ after chaining eight consecutive wins and twelve games without losing. Without going any further, this Sunday he showed his strength by beating Lazio 2-1 with the goals of two defenders, Skriniar Y Bastoni.

Less reliability has shown in the first half of the course the ‘bianconero’ team, which nevertheless is going through a good moment of form when connecting seven days without knowing defeat. As if that were not enough, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ comes from tracing before the Rome from Mourinho in a frantic duel, with three goals in seven minutes (3-4). A boost of self-esteem that was overshadowed by the serious knee injury of Federico Chiesa, that the remainder of the season will be lost.

That of the Italian forward will not be the only weight loss in the Juve. The starting goalkeeper Szczesny will miss the appointment as he still does not have the health certificate that shows that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news was confirmed at a press conference by the coach ‘bianconero’ Massimiliano Allegri, which also announced the names of some headlines: “The defense duo will be Rugani-Chiellini. Bonucci is not there to play from the beginning and Alex Sandro returns ”. In attack, Álvaro Morata is expected to start with Paulo Dybala, although Allegri played to the distraction: “We will see the training Dybala did not have to play 86 minutes against Roma and we will see how he feels.”

The Inter, on the other hand, he is in a position to line up his eleven of gala. All in all, the ‘Nerazzurri’ coach Simone Inzaghi He avoided giving clues about the formation and discarded the favorite poster: “In a final there are no favorites. Besides, they are used to playing finals with experienced players ”.

This will be the second time Inter Y Juventus faces are seen in the final of the Super Cup and, in the only precedent, in 2005, the Inter won thanks to a goal from Veron. This will be the last match in Italy with 50% of the capacity before reducing the entrance to 5,000 spectators.

Probable lineups

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro and Dzeko.

Juventus: Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, A. Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; McKennie, Dybala, Bernardeschi; and Morata.