During the last few years we have been bombarded with a lot of superheroes. Companies everywhere want to have the best and most powerful characters in the comics, some are at the top of the charts and others have to settle for the positions at the end. Without a doubt, the female characters of this genre have had a great impact on the public and one of them is Kara Danvers played by Melissa Benoist in Supergirl. The last chapter of the final season arrived on November 9 and fans reacted with disappointment when they saw that The CW decided not to canon the ship Supercorp … but a recent leak has made the networks go crazy.

Do not miss: DC introduces first transgender Amazon in new Wonder Woman comic

SuperCorp is the name of the ship made up of Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). For years, The CW fueled hopes of turning this relationship into a canon LGBT couple. The season finale arrived just a few days ago but expectations were not met: Kara and Lena did not kiss in the episode as everyone expected, however, in the last hours a leak arrived on Tumblr that has revived the fandom and now many They are furious at the censorship.

An anonymous account on the aforementioned social network shared images from the filming set that show the expected kiss between Kara and Lena. Although the material did not reach the final cut of the chapter, fans are trending the words “SuperCorp Kissed” in protest, demanding that The CW release the material and confirming that the ship is canonical, it does not matter that it is not official.

We invite you to read: The Batman: New Poster Leaks

As mentioned in networks, what is official is the brutal queerbating that The CW was perpetuating for years, something that is already quite common in the entertainment industry and whose vile objective is to attract the attention of the LGBT community but without fulfilling With the promises, the fury of the fans is obvious. The Tumblr user also leaked an alleged page from the script describing the SuperCorp kiss and fans are delighted, here’s the snippet:

Kara kisses Lena with fierce, longing passion. Lena kisses her back. The walls they have had for so long are finally breaking down… and giving way to what they have loved most.

Here are a series of tweets celebrating SuperCorp canon or attacking The CW for fear of success.

They are canon, I don’t care what you think, they are canon. Supercorp endgame.

they are canon, idc what you think, they are canon. Supercorp Endgame. #supergirl pic.twitter.com/A7qfxTvyb3 – wadi 👑 (@Wadi_Korrasami) November 10, 2021

Apparently it’s official. SuperCorp is officially known as the greatest queerbait in sapphic television history. Well done, The CW. You have made history.

it’s official though. supercorp is officially known as the biggest queerbait in television sapphic history. well done, cwsg. you’ve made the history book. – detective grayson ⚡️🦇 (@luthorsilver) November 10, 2021

For Supergirl fans who have just spent 5 years being cruelly queerbaited, they were never ignored. I saw it. Other industry writers and showrunners saw it. The media saw it. Ignore the rest. Ignore gaslighting. Everything is recorded. Now Supercorp is yours. And it’s Endgame.

To fans of #Supergirl who just spent 5 years being cruelly queerbaited, you were never delusional. I saw it. other industry writers and showrunners saw it. Media saw it. Ignore the rest. Ignore the gaslightighting. It’s all on tape. Now Supercorp is yours. And it’s endgame. 😉 – Leigh Lewallen (@ leighlew3) November 10, 2021

Why is everyone so confused that SUPERCORP KISSED? Lena has been gay (canon) since her first episode.

Why is everyone so confused that SUPERCORP KISSED? Lena has been gay (canon) since her first episode pic.twitter.com/Sa8FY3WDm7 – Katie Mc📸 🧣 (@PicsByKatieMcG) November 11, 2021

Did someone say SUPERCORP KISSED? Because they did, and as she watched Lena walk away, Kara realized that she could actually have it all, be herself with her, so she took off her glasses once and for all and joined her.

Did someone say SUPERCORP KISSED? Because they did, and while watching Lena walk away, Kara realized she can, in fact, have it all, be her whole self with her, so she let go of her glasses once and for all and joined her .. pic.twitter. com / bj7vES7Oas – Myrto (@kaleluvers) November 11, 2021

“You look at me, I look at you, and something happens. I feel myself more than ever. I feel like I belong and, for the first time, I am free. I love you. “SUPERCORP KISSED.

“You look at me, I look at you, and something happens. I feel like myself more than I ever have. I feel like I belong and for the first time, I am free. I love you. “ SUPERCORP KISSED pic.twitter.com/p1b6aVskac – emily (@luthorcrain) November 12, 2021

Queller and Rovner realized that the SuperCorp kiss scene they tried so hard to bury was leaked and now even the media is picking up on it.

queller and rovner realizing the supercorp kiss scene they tried so hard to bury leaked and now even media is picking up on it pic.twitter.com/Axebzv51a5 – i hate cwsupergirl 🌿 (@karadykers) November 12, 2021

The reason why Supercorp was not shown on screen is simple, they were afraid of success.

SUPERCORP KISSED pic.twitter.com/RW7UStT0WL – @agentedanverss (@agentedanverss) November 12, 2021

I in these moments seeing everything that is happening with

SUPERCORP KISSED pic.twitter.com/1bpk6Yj6QH – Amairaní García (@ Amairani_24) November 12, 2021

The CW happy why they didn’t give us SUPERCORP / The CW seeing the leaked images SUPERCORP KISSED pic.twitter.com/AtZp8e1j92 – Les_Cacher🇲🇽 (@CacherLes) November 12, 2021

I love it, SUPERCORP KISSED 🛐 pic.twitter.com/D5RFLi7iY7 – Nahomi (@Nahomi_D_R_M) November 12, 2021

How did they react to when they kissed?

I was this

SUPERCORP KISSED pic.twitter.com/DEKkwLH95m – Palu ⧗ SUPERCORP KISSED (@KierxnRomxnoff) November 11, 2021

You may also be interested in: Dwayne Johnson thinks he, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will pull off the Marvel and DC crossover