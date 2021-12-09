12/09/2021 at 23:20 CET

Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López charged against the Spanish Enric Mas, who was his partner this year in the Movistar team, and described him as “selfish” because of what he experienced in the Vuelta a España, which the Colombian left during the penultimate day in an episode that caused discomfort in the telephone squad and ended with the termination of your contract.

López revealed in an interview with RCN that in the penultimate stage of the Vuelta Mas reproached him for “throwing” when he had already gone to the front.

“That he was going to try to help me if he was one of those who told me that when they left in the little group, that I took the lead, (he told me) why was he persecuting. Did he try to help me? With envy and selfishness that surely characterize it (…) because I did see it and I told him to his face: I don’t want to share one more career with you because you’re selfish “, said López, who joined Astana again after leaving the Spanish team.

López, who was third overall at the start of that penultimate stage, saw Australian Jack Haig and Swiss Gino Mader, who also entered the breakaway for the best, overtake him in the standings and left him without a podium position. .

The Fisherman could not convince him to resume the race, neither his technician Patxi Vila nor the veteran Imanol Erviti, who talked to him to do it.

Hours later, his team manager, Eusebio Unzue, spoke of the events as an experience never experienced before and hinted that what happened could prevent López from continuing in the team.

Two days earlier, López had proclaimed himself the winner of the queen stage of the Spanish round by being the first to cross the top of the Gamoniteiru.

It was Movistar’s first victory in the recent edition of the Vuelta and the first for the Colombian cyclist four years after the one he won in Calar Alto in 2017.

“The atmosphere at Movistar was always very tenseEnric, whenever I was ahead, I was looking for a way to be before me, the roles were not clear, “added López.