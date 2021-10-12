. After years of being straight, now Superman will be bisexual

Throughout many decades, Superman has been shown as that reference of a heterosexual man, full of strength, physical beauty, athletic body and eternally in love with Clark Kent’s friend, but things are about to change.

In a fact that has attracted special attention among lovers of the famous fictional superhero, the new Superman will discuss issues related to sexual orientation, and this time, he will be a bisexual man in the next comic about the famous cartoon.

This was reported by CNN en Español, where it was ensured that Superman will now also have an attraction for men.

DC Comics reveal latest Superman character is bisexual – BBC NewsDC Comics has announced that its latest Superman, Jon Kent, will be bisexual. In its next comic book issue, Jon will be pictured in a same-sex relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura. The storyline is part of ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’, a series following Jon as he takes on the mantle of Superman from his… 2021-10-12T08: 56: 40Z

The report added that the so-called Man of Steel, who rose to fame almost 80 years ago with the first comic strips, in his next edition that will be released soon, will fall in love with a gentleman.

“The Man of Steel enters a queer relationship,” said CNN en Español, explaining that in the DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El”, the Superman who will unleash his bisexual love will be Jon Kent, the new Superman, who is the son of Clark Kent and Luisa Lane.

And who will make the new Superman’s little heart beat? This is Jay Nakamura, a reporter, as DC revealed this week.

CNN en Español explained that the comic “Superman: Son of Kal-El” narrates the life of the son of the original superman and his love for Nakamura, whom the comic illustrates as a handsome editor with glasses and hair dyed in pink tones.

This character had already appeared in the third edition of the series, but it was unknown that it would be the love of Clark Kent’s son.

The comic will also feature a more human Superman, who gets physically and mentally tired of trying to save the world from evil.

Although only until next month, when the number goes out, more will be known about the love between Superman and the reporter, for now images have circulated in several places, in which the superhero is seen passionately kissing his boyfriend , Nakamura.

Quoted by CNN en Español, Tom Taylor assured that the change in the character about his sexual orientation does not abandon the original character of the superhero.

DC Comics Announces Superman’s Son Is BisexualIn a historic announcement from DC Comics, Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will start a relationship with a man in “Superman: Son of Kal-El” hitting the stands Nov. 9. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the details. »Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC» Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News… 2021-10-12T11: 30: 08Z

“The Superman symbol has always represented hope, truth and justice. Today, that symbol represents something else. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics, ”warned Taylor.

Fans react to news that the new Superman will be bisexual

“It’s so cool that we are now in a time where we are getting a lot more diversity and representation in the media. Superman, possibly the greatest and best known comic book superhero, coming out as bisexual in the comics is huge and amazing! ” graphic designer Kunal Chopra tweeted.

“Happy National Coming Out Day! Congratulations to Jon Kent for coming out bisexual. @TomTaylorMade and @johntimmsart have done an incredible job on this book and it’s great to have an LGBTQIA + Superman! ”Wrote Joseph Giampietro, an illustrator who lives in New York.