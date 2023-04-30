Superman x Hulk Fayer Wayer

The strength of this new hero is infinite. For Artificial Intelligence, the mixture of Superman x Hulk can come true in comics, with a devastating visual result.

In this case, it is midjourney the spawning tool for the DC-Marvel crossover, with designer Paul Parsons as the person behind the idea.

Because let’s remember how Midjourney Artificial Intelligence works: the human being requests the creation of an image, based on a textual description. Then some details are added or subtracted, by the hand of the digital artist.

Hulk x Superman Product of Artificial Intelligence Midjourney

On his Instagram account (jed.ai.master), Paul Parsons launched this formidable subject, who mixes Superman’s uniform with Hulk features, or the face of Man of Steel with the green color of Incredible Man.

The contained fury in his gaze for the character is frightening. He seems ready to attack whatever he is looking at, including the viewer, at any moment.

Your post It is close to 10,000 likes, and it is just one of dozens related to superheroes and Artificial Intelligence. Parsons has more than 154,000 followers on the social network.

The origins of Superman and Hulk, key characters in the DC and Marvel universes

Among the most legendary comic book heroes stands out Superman, a creation of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster for DC. Although they drew him in 1933, they sold him to then-Detective Comics in 1938, his first publication being on April 18 of that year in Action Comics.

Possessing super strength, speed, stamina, flight capabilities, and X-ray vision, among other powers, Superman embodies the best of the DC Universe.

For his part, the Hulk is the product of the imagination and work of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, appearing for the first time in Marvel in the comic The Incredible Hulk #1, from 1962.

He is a humanoid being with green skin (initially he was gray), with gigantic muscle mass, immeasurable physical strength and powerful jumping, as well as enormous fury. Doctor Bruce Banner’s alter ego is born after he is accidentally exposed to gamma rays during the detonation of a bomb.

What other mix of characters would you want to see, a product of Artificial Intelligence?