Updated on Friday, 3 December 2021 – 13:17

Mercadona, Lidl, Carrefour, Dia … Check the opening hours of the supermarkets on the December bridge

A man shops in a supermarket JAVIER BARBANCHO Holidays Work calendar 2021: Holidays and bridges

This month kicks off with the traditional december bridge, with two holidays that they will enjoyin all Spain: the Monday 6th, Constitution day, and the Wednesday 8, day of the Immaculate. Check how holidays affect supermarket hours.

Carrefour opening hours on December bridge

Carrefour and its various variants: Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express or Carrefour Bio, will have different opening hours during the December bridge depending on the trade and the city. Therefore, it is best to check the Carrefour opening hours in your store search engine.

Mercadona opening hours on December bridge

Mercadona It does not open on Sundays or holidays. Therefore, in the December bridge Mercadona stores will remain closed on Sunday 5, Monday 6 and Wednesday December 8.

Opening hours for the December bridge

The Da stores they will apply to the December bridge Schedule than on any given Sunday. That is, in the cities where they open on Sundays, Da supermarkets will open on December 6 and 8 with the same hours as on a Sunday. While in the towns where they are closed on Sundays, they will also be closed on holidays. In any case, Da enables on its website a search engine for its stores where it indicates the opening times.

Alcampo hours on December bridge

In general, supermarkets To field Holidays are open, I go out on very special dates, at regular times. That is, from 09:00 to 22:00. In addition, on its website you can check the opening hours of each Alcampo store.

Lidl opening hours on the December bridge

During the December bridge the shops Lidl have a wide variety of Schedule. They will generally open on Sunday, December 5. Although days 6 and 8 will vary depending on the point of sale. The most advisable thing is to look for the hours of each store in your search engine.

Savings hours on the December bridge

Save more closes its stores, as usual, the Sunday, December 5. However, the Schedules for Monday 6 and Wednesday 8 vary so the supermarket opens some of its stores and some not. Check here the savings hours.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Zalgiris Kaunas – Bitci Baskonia Real Madrid – Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv