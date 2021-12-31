

In the case of Walmart, all branches will be open during regular hours.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

If you want to go to a store, this January 1, or to a supermarket to stock up on food, or to a restaurant to enjoy a meal, you should first know if the establishment will be open. Next, We share with you the places that will have open doors.

Stores:

–Best Buy: most stores open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

–Bed, Bath & Beyond: most stores close at 6:00 pm

–Dick’s Sporting Goods: Most stores open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

–CVS: some stores will be open regular hours, while others will close early. Check your location for more details.

–Home Depot: most stores open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

–Macy’s: Most stores are open, although hours vary by location.

–Marshalls: most stores open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

–Nordstrom: Most stores are open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

–Target: all stores are open during regular hours.

–TJ Maxx: Most stores will close at 6pm.

–Walgreens: Most stores are open regular hours, although hours vary by location.

–Walmart: all stores are open regular hours.

–Kroger: All stores are open regular hours.

–Publix: Most stores are open, although hours vary by location. The Atlanta and Charlotte divisions will close at 9:00 p.m. while the Jacksonville and Lakeland stores close at 7:00 p.m. and the Miami locations close at 8:00 p.m.

–Whole Foods: most stores open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Restaurants:

–Chick-fil-A: most restaurants open from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm

–Domino’s – Most locations are open regular hours, but hours may vary by location.

–Dunkin ‘: Most locations are open regular hours, but hours may vary by location.

–Krispy Kreme: Most stores are open during normal business hours.

–KFC: Most stores are open during normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.

–McDonald’s: Most stores are open during normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.

–Taco Bell: All stores are open during regular business hours, but hours may vary by location.

