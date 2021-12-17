

For some companies it is very important that their employees feel good.

Every week I have the honor of speaking with managers and executives of companies from different countries of the world. Above all, in the last two years, due to the consequences of the pandemic, I have been able to see how priorities, practices and leadership habits have shown their limits and their weaknesses many times. To summarize my observations, I could say that solidarity leaders have performed better than distant leaders. Ricardo and Sandra’s different experience helps to illustrate this case.

Ricardo, runs a company in the financial sector in Panama with more than 400 employees. On the eve of the pandemic, he was hired to lead the merger with another institution. Added to the uncertainty that a merger entails is that generated by the Covid-19 emergency. With the intention of fulfilling his obligations and achieving his goals, he began to micromanage the work of his primary group. This contributed, in an already difficult context, to increasing levels of chronic stress.

Ricardo himself, at the end of last year, was diagnosed with exhaustion, as were several members of his primary team. When he felt questioned by his managers, his response was often aggressive. For this reason, human resources requested the accompaniment of a coach, because the goals of the organization were already being affected by bad leadership.

Sandra runs a company with more than two thousand employees in the health sector. With the arrival of the pandemic, he understood that, to ensure quality and performance, it was necessary to put caring for people at the center of his attitude. Thus, she became a caring leader. He did it intentionally, and that is why he adopted the three fundamental attitudes of caring leadership.

First, she was in solidarity with herself. She made sure she had moments to recharge her energy, through meditation, healthy eating, and spending time with her family and friends. He used coaching conversations to also strengthen his personal leadership, on which he knew the quality of his business leadership would depend.

Second, she was supportive of her team. He agreed to show his vulnerability, sharing the challenges he had and made sure that decisions were more shared.

Third, she was in solidarity with her entire company, increasing listening opportunities, not only with her direct reports. Leveraging the power of social media, she created an internal communication system that allowed her to listen to her entire organization and thus generated a permanent feedback system that allowed her, along with her team, to feel connected to the entire system.

“I experienced that an organization that does not put the human person at the center of its operation, sooner or later goes bankrupt,” he told me in our last session. Finally, in the era of permanent crisis, solidarity leadership is imposed as a new paradigm to achieve high performance.

