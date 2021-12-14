

The US Supreme Court decided not to block New York State’s immunization mandates for healthcare workers.

The United States Supreme Court decided this Monday Failure to block New York State immunization mandates for the workers sanitary, in response to two lawsuits calling for religious exemptions.

In this way, the highest judicial body in the country responded to two emergency requests made by state health workers.

Three conservative Supreme Court justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, issued dissenting opinions, indicating that they had voted in favor of having religious exemptions to the vaccination mandate.

The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called “We the Patriots USA, Inc”, They sued the New York order, imposed last summer, in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The New York mandate includes exemptions in case of suffering a medical problem, but excludes those that are for religious reasons.

However, the complainants maintain that the vaccines violate their religious beliefs because embryonic cells derived from abortions have been used for the production and testing of these anticovid serums.

New York mandate affects hospital workers and nursing homes, hospices and centers for the disabled, among others.

The plaintiffs requested the blocking of the vaccination mandate before the Supreme Court after presenting two cases in separate courts in New York.

A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled against the plaintiffs and another in Utica ruled in their favor in another case. The appeals were resolved jointly before the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York, which refused to block the vaccination mandate.

In October, the Supreme Court made a similar decision, leaving the vaccination mandate standing for health workers in the state of Maine, who had filed a lawsuit seeking religious exemptions.

