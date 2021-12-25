

It would be the first shark death in that county since 2003.

Photo: Lluis Gene / . / .

The body of a surfer was found floating in the sea near Morro Bay, in San Luis Obispo County., California, around 10:40 a.m. this Friday. His death is presumed due to an attack by a shark.

“When we were arriving, there was a surfer in the water helping the victim who apparently saw him a short distance from where she was, face down in the water,” said Morro Bay Port Director Eric Endersby.

Following the find, a request for medical assistance was sent out while the Port Patrol, Morro Bay Police Department and the Fire Department responded quickly to the scene, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

“He was an apparent victim of a shark attack, definitely deceased, with no possibility of resuscitationEndersby added.

The man was announced dead at the scene, and according to the Morro Bay Police Department, he has not been identified.

Endersby said that the attack appeared to have been recent, as the condition of the body did not indicate that the person had been in the water during the night or since early morning.

“It is obviously tragic and we are all saddened, especially considering the timing of it,” Endersby lamented. “It is tragic that this has happened. We are all sad and our condolences to the familiess “.

Endersby clarified that the bay is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day until December 25 as crews patrol the areas to track the shark.

The last shark attack in San Luis Obispo County was in 2019, when a shark attacked and injured a surfer, while the last death dates from 2003 when a woman swam with sea lions in Ávila Beach and was attacked and killed.

