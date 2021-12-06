12/06/2021 at 21:00 CET

It could have been one of those exciting games to define the third-placed team for the Europa League, but no. The Sheriff, who already has his ticket in hand, will visit disappointing Shakhtar in Ukraine to close out the group stage.

Those from Donetsk will not have the slightest chance of catching up with the Moldovans. They have only been able to reap a point in the five games played by the group, a zero draw against Inter. The rest, all defeats, including Moldova against the same rival 2-0 and looking infinitely inferior to them.

The Sheriff, for his part, wants to increase the income of six points that is already worth him to get to the next phase of the Europa League. The Moldovan champion used a great start to lead the group; However, its level declined in the last days and now the focus is on the other European competition. Those of Yuri Vernidub will close a dream phase and aspire to maintain the same state of form.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodo, Vitao, Marlon, Matvienko; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon; Fernando.

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, S Thill; Souza, Kolovos, Castaneda; To Traore.

Hour: 21:00.

Stadium: Olympic.

Referee: Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania).