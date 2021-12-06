12/06/2021 at 21:13 CET

Atlético de Madrid travels to Porto tonight without José María Giménez, Stefan Savic, Felipe Monteiro, Kieran Trippier and Ivan Saponjic; Diego Simeone’s five casualties for the game this Tuesday in the Champions League in Do Dragao, in a call-up of 20 players with the return of Yannick Carrasco, his slight annoyances already overcome, and with homegrown players Fran González, Ibrahima Camara and Christian Gomez.

Giménez has not recovered in time, as the coach had confirmed in the telematic press conference this afternoon from the Majadahonda Sports City, once the Uruguayan center-back did not exercise with the group. He did not pass the test the day before, on Sunday, when he rejoined the dynamics of his teammates, but he did not feel fully recovered from the injury he suffered a week ago against Cádiz.

They are also not available Stefan savic, who was subjected this Monday to an MRI that determined that his ailment last Saturday against Mallorca is a muscle injury in the right thigh, or Felipe Monteiro, sanctioned, nor Kieran trippier, who is recovering from a grade III sprain in the left acromioclavicular joint, nor Ivan Saponjic, already in the final stretch of his post on the verge of a muscular ailment.

To make up for those five absences, in addition to goalkeeper Christian Gómez, who will act as third goalkeeper along with Jan Oblak and Benjamin Lecomte, Simeone has called two affiliate defenses Second Division B: the centrals Fran González and Ibrahima Camara.

Defenders Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi; midfielders Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar, Héctor Herrera and Koke Resurrección; and forwards Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa, Matheus Cunha and Joao Félix complete the call for Atlético, whose expedition will now depart for Porto for the momentous match this Tuesday.