

Quique Usales joins ‘Hoy Día’.

Surprise! Quique Usales joins ‘Hoy Día’… Yes, three years after leaving Telemundo, the beloved Argentine returns to the communications company where he spent 11 years.

After leaving ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, and passing through ‘Despierta América’, ‘Teletón USA’, Univision’s digital channel and ‘Hoy Día’ on Televisa, Usales returns to his old home: Telemundo, where he will join, from this Monday, the team of Adamari López, Chiquibaby, Nacho Lozano, Alfredo Oropeza, Nicole Suárez, Arantxa Loaizaga, and Carlos Robles.

The novelty is that He would not be doing fashion, or advice for women or changes of looks that gave him such success in the past, but now he would do entertainment journalism.

In fact, all weekend he was promoting an exclusive interview with Aracely ArámbulaAfter the scandal that the actress starred in when, various media surrounded her truck where her children Miguel and Daniel were, and opened the door.

According to him Advancement shared by Quique Usales of this tremendous exclusive with which he will debut on the morning show on Telemundo, La Chule will talk about Luis Miguel, the series, whether or not they have a contract, and their current relationship with the father of their children.

Remember that Quique Usales, to the surprise of many, including his colleagues and the public who always loved him so much, was separated from Telemundo after working 11 years in said network, when his contract was not renewed.

At that time, It was rumored that the entry of Rodner Figueroa in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, a year before the Argentine’s departure, could have been the cause. However, it was never officially confirmed. In fact at that time they fulfilled different roles.

Today, Quique would arrive much stronger to the chain, which coincides with a not very good moment of Rodner Figueroa, to whom the chain has just canceled ‘El Colador’, a show that only lasted 7 weeks.

For now, the arrival of Quique Usales to ‘Hoy Día’, would promise to help raise the rating with what has been demonstrated the most throughout the history of television directed for Hispanics in the United States: entertainment exclusives.

