The Ben Simmons soap opera does not stop offering unexpected chapters. The last one comes through the mouth of Shams Charania, the journalist from ., who target seven teams with names and surnames that are interested in acquiring the services of the Australian player. And among them is the fattest possible name: Los angeles lakers. The Californian franchise had not appeared until now among the suitors of Simmons, and that for several months there has been talk of a possible transfer. But if the source is Charania, it is more than likely that Angelenos have, at least, asked about him. The idea of ​​the Sixers would be to involve several teams to mount a multi-gang operation. with which to receive a “top-25 in the league”, as they themselves have defined a possible replacement for Simmons. If it is not possible to land a star in Philadelphia, the other option they are considering to let the Australian out is a sum of first rounds of draft.

In addition to the Lakers, the journalist also names the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento kings, the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers as possible destinations, based on the interest shown by all of them. Wolves and Kings have already been talked about since last season and the Minnesotans even went so far as to make a firm offer (which Daryl Morey declined). There has been a lot of talk about the Blazers in recent days, in a possible exchange between Simmons and CJ McCollum (The Blazers don’t even want to hear about Lillard). As to Knicks, Pacers and Cavs are news on this matter. The former have become a sales team as they have Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner for sale. The former go through a streak of play and horrible results that threatens to leave them out of the playoffs, so it is not strange that they look for solutions in the market. And as for the Cavs, one of the revelations of the season, The option of Ricky Rubio leaving, who ends his contract in the summer, is a possibility that has been on the table since this course began. Even if in recent dates there has been more talk that it is Collin Sexton who may be on the exit ramp in case the Ohio franchise is willing to negotiate with other teams.

The only certain thing is that Ben Simmons still hasn’t debuted this season (He is not expected), right now due to mental problems that his franchise has not even allowed to verify. The player accumulates fines for not showing up for training in an attitude that clearly seeks to force his team to negotiate a way out for him. Since the Hawks eliminated the Sixers in the last semifinals of the East, the Australian made it clear to his team that he did not want to continue there another year, a position mainly motivated by the criticism received from his coach, Doc Rivers, and of his partner and star, Joel Embiid, after being eliminated at the hands of Atlanta. And even though his sports value had dropped quite a few numbers After his poor performance in the playoffs, his recurring and increasingly acute problems in shooting (especially in free throws, 3-pointers, we don’t even talk about it …) and his lack of competitive spirit at key moments, his handover now seems more possible than ever. As the month of February approaches and with it the market close, the chances of the Sixers finding a way out to Simmons increase exponentially.