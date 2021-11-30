Rice is one of the most consumed foods in the world, an emblem of national management and a last resort in the event of a technological disaster, but it also has other surprising uses that you had never imagined.

Rice and technology are two terms that surprisingly go hand in hand, although luckily it is becoming less frequent thanks to the IP protections of many smartphones in recent years.

And he is the one who has not ever put his mobile in rice in the hope of saving it from the consequences of an involuntary dip.

In addition to food – it is considered the most important cereal for human consumption and the main axis of the gastronomy of many countries – and its surprising use in the world of technology to eliminate moisture from wet mobile phones, rice has multiple other uses that you probably did not know:

– Sharpen the blender blades: Pour half a cup of uncooked rice into the glass and grind for 2 minutes, repeat if necessary. The rice achieves a sanding effect that helps to recover part of the original sharpness of the blades.

– Hand warmer: Create a small sack of cotton cloth and fill it with uncooked rice two-thirds of the way. Put the bag in the microwave for 30 seconds and put it in your pocket, the rice will keep your hands warm for about 15 minutes.

– Cleaning vases or bottles: to remove stubborn dirt from the corners of vases and bottles. Add two 2 tablespoons of rice and a little warm water, let it soak for about 15 minutes. Now cover and shake vigorously until stubborn dirt is removed.

– Prevent tools from rusting: Add rice to the bottom of the toolbox, or a sack of rice like the one used to warm your hands. The rice will absorb the moisture and you will ensure that the tools do not develop rust.

– Cleaning the coffee grinder: If you need to grind spices or sugar, you can use the coffee grinder if you previously grind some grains of rice. You will not only be able to eliminate the coffee residue, it will also absorb its smell and make it ready for a new use.

– Prevents salt from caking: Add a few grains of rice to the salt shaker, normal or whole wheat. It absorbs moisture and prevents the salt from creating lumps that make it difficult to get out of the holes.

– Ripe the fruit: Dip the fruit in rice to speed up the ripening process. The rice absorbs the ethylene and helps the fruit reach its optimum moment of consumption faster.

Did you know all these alternative uses of rice? These are just some examples, although there are more, some even dare to make their own glue with rice, almost nothing.