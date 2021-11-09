

According to a survey, Americans are more concerned about the economy today than the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

A poll conducted by CNN reveals that for the 36% of Americans the economy is the most urgent problem facing the country, while 20% consider that the coronavirus pandemic is the first thing that must be resolved.

One year from the 2022 midterm elections, 58% of Americans believe that the president has not paid enough attention to the most important problems of the nation.

In total, 48% of those consulted approve of the way in which Biden is working, while 52% disapprove.

The survey was conducted from November 1-4, with a random national sample of 1,004 adults consulted online prior to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

According to the data obtained in the survey, the nearly 6 out of 10 who say Biden hasn’t had the right prioritiesIt is a similar figure to the proportion that was reflected with respect to Trump in September 2017, with 59%; and similar to the results of Obama Obama in January 2010, with 55%.

And as the election year approaches, the importance of the issues to be addressed are shifting, with the latest wave of Covid-19 infections and rising prices, The most important issues to be resolved for Americans are the following:

– Economy, 36%

– Coronavirus pandemic, 20%

– Immigration, 14%

– Climate change, 11%

– National security, 8%

– Racial injustice, 5%

– Education, 3%

Republican specific concerns:

– Economy, 51%

– Immigration, 23%

– National Security, 13%

– Coronavirus, 4%

Specific concerns of independents:

– Economy, 38%

– Coronavirus, 18%

– Immigration, 13%

– Climate change, 11%

Specific Concerns of Democrats:

– Coronavirus, 34%

– Economy, 20%

– Climate change, 18%

– Immigration, 8%

– National Security, 3%

