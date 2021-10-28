The end of the world is close! Surviving the Aftermath Early Access will end and will premiere on November 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a suggested retail price of € 29.99. The game will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, allowing players who purchase Surviving the Aftermath for next-generation consoles to experience the game on their new devices.

Paradox has also announced that the Outback Radio Pack has been added to the Founders Edition; anyone who already owns this Founders Edition will get the radio pack as a free content update at launch. Steam users who want to participate in Early Access before the premiere can purchase Surviving the Aftermath for a 25% discount until November 1.

We started version 1.0 by blowing up a building. You can see the explosive trailer for the release date at the following link.

Surviving the Aftermath leaves the Early Access phase in conjunction with the release of the Endgame update, which adds a rich quest line and colony features by the end of the game. Players will uncover the secrets behind the apocalypse and prepare their colony to survive another doomsday event.

Build a prosperous colony and restore civilization to a devastated world in the second installment of the Surviving series. Take up arms, fortify your accesses and fight against the dangers of the apocalypse, bandits, natural disasters, diseases, while making difficult decisions necessary for your colony to survive. Send specialists beyond the colony gates to gather resources, take on rival colonies, build outposts and much more, ensuring the future of the colony. Equip your specialists with armor and weapons to defend the colony from attacking bandits and wildlife.

“After 20 major content updates focused on expanding game mechanics and user feedback, Surviving the Aftermath has come a long way from the version of the game that launched in Early Access two years ago,” said Lasse. Liljedahl, Game Director, Surviving the Aftermath “I don’t think I’ve ever worked on a game where the community has been as important to development as it has been to Aftermath. Actually, all the decisions, changes and additions that we have made have been derived from the comments of our Community; If we could put them all on the credits, we would. They have participated in Development as much as we have ”.

Surviving the Aftermath Key Features:

Build and manage a colony. Create and manage a colony of survivors in a devastated world. Construct over 130 unique buildings to manage everything from resource gathering and farming to exploration and security; and survive a world full of dangers. Stay tuned, a natural disaster can ruin a poorly equipped settlement.

Recruit and manage specialists. Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own unique skills and motivations, to manage the colony’s resources and production. Equip your specialists with equipment to defend the colony from the attack of bandits and wildlife. Send them to the other side of the door on science missions, gathering expeditions, and fighting bandits.

Explore a procedurally generated world. Send your specialists out of the colony into a huge procedurally generated world. Meet the leaders of rival colonies and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can establish outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an advantage.

Make tough decisions. Life after the apocalypse requires making impossible decisions. The fate of the colony depends on your judgment, each choice you make can impact the happiness of the colony and affect its future.

Discover the truth. Specialists will stumble upon mysterious while exploring the world. Discover the secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony to survive if it repeats.

Surviving the Aftermath It first debuted in Early Access form on the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview during PDX CON in October 2019, and launched in Steam Early Access this past October. Throughout Early Access, Iceflake and Paradox have incorporated player feedback into 20 major content updates, incorporating features that expand the world map and colony systems, enhance combat, and add light-shedding endgame content. on the nexus of the apocalypse. To see all the content that has been added to Surviving the Aftermath since Early Access launched, check out the game’s roadmap.

Surviving the Aftermath will launch on November 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a suggested retail price of € 29.99.